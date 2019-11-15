IOWA CITY — This must be the sort of game Fran McCaffery envisioned when he signed Luka Garza and Jack Nunge three years ago.
Two 6-foot-11 monsters having their way around the basket, scoring at will, snaring rebounds, occasionally stepping out and draining 3-pointers.
Garza did some of that in the first two games of the season, but Nunge didn’t do much at all. That changed Friday.
Garza scored a career-high 30 points and Nunge snapped out of an early-season mini-slump to add 14 points and a career-best 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes held off Oral Roberts to claim an 87-74 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Garza was nearly unstoppable much of the night but the most refreshing thing was the sight of Nunge playing well alongside him.
"I think this is the Jack that we’re going to see," said point guard Connor McCaffery, who was the third player in the Hawkeyes’ 2017 recruiting class with Garza and Nunge. "He’s been playing like that in practice since we started, since last year when he wasn’t playing. I think the first two games were kind of an anomaly. I think from now on he’s going to be good."
McCaffery, who contributed 10 points and seven assists in the win, said the fact that both big men can shoot 3-pointers and are effective crashing the offensive boards makes them lethal when both are playing well.
"It’s hard for any team to combat," he said.
Nunge did not have a point or a rebound in a Monday night loss to DePaul, and he had only two points and one rebound in the Hawkeyes’ opener, but he came out much more aggressive Friday, scoring seven points in the first 3½ minutes.
He had been hesitant to shoot, especially after he missed his first shot, but after botching a layup on the Hawkeyes’ opening possession Friday, he kept firing.
"I think that’s the beauty of his of the game," Fran McCaffery said. "He misses the layup and then he goes for 14 and 10. He was outstanding, physical on the glass, not afraid to come back and shoot if he missed one."
It was the first double-double of Nunge’s career and he thought probably one of his best games ever.
"I knew I had to play better for us to win," he said. "I just have to be aggressive the way I am in practice."
Garza, who is now averaging 21.3 points per game, also showed improvement in the way he handled double teams in the low post.
"I’ve been dealing with double teams all my life," Garza said. "Obviously, this is really the first time I’ve had to deal with it a lot in college. I’m just learning to deal with it."
Oral Roberts (1-3) doesn’t have a player taller than 6-8, and it never found an answer for how to stop Iowa’s 6-11 duo, not only around the basket but away from it.
Garza and Nunge not only combined for 28 points in the first half but each of them had two 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
Garza then scored 12 of the Hawkeyes’ first 19 points of the second half, including a layup on a no-look pass from Connor McCaffery. The Hawkeyes (2-1) built the lead to 21 points on four different occasions and it seemed to be a rout.
But Oral Roberts, which had close losses on the road at Oklahoma State and Tulsa last week, kept battling back.
Iowa missed eight straight shots down the stretch and the Golden Eagles, led by freshman guard Max Abmas, trimmed the margin to 82-74 on an Abmas drive to the hoop with a minute, 34 seconds remaining.
Joe Wieskamp scored inside off a high-post pass from Nunge to stop the Oral Roberts run, and Jordan Bohannon tossed in a 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining.
Abmas scored a career-high 25 to lead the Golden Eagles.
Wieskamp and Bohannon each added 11 points for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes played without freshman Patrick McCaffery, who watched the game in street clothes as a result of what Fran McCaffery described as “residual health issues related to his previous illness." Patrick overcame cancer five years ago as an eighth-grader.
"It’s not life-threatening," Fran McCaffery said. "The cancer isn’t back or anything. He’s just had a lot of changes in his body that he is working through."