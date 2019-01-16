Megan Gustafson isn’t the only Iowa women’s basketball player facing a challenge tonight.
As the Hawkeyes’ all-American center deals with the size she will face in Iowa’s 7 p.m. home game against Michigan, backcourt players will look to build off a difference-making second half performance in Monday’s come-from-behind win at Minnesota.
"When our guards play well, that is what makes us a special team," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Everybody knows we have Megan and Hannah Stewart and how well we shoot it inside, but what makes us special is when the guards are playing well."
The Hawkeye backcourt contributed 37 points and 19 assists to help Iowa overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and earn its first Big Ten road victory of the season against the Golden Gophers.
It was the type of effort Bluder expects to see from an experienced group of guards led by senior Tania Davis and juniors Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer.
In general, the Iowa coach has liked what she has seen from a group that has helped the Hawkeyes rank third in Division I with an average of 22.1 assists per game and fifth nationally with a 1.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
"Sometimes we notice when maybe we don’t shoot it as well as we want to, but they’re doing a lot of things well, a lot of things that you need to do to be a good basketball team," Bluder said.
Bluder didn’t mind seeing a few shots drop at Minnesota as well.
"When that happens, we’re at our best," she said.
Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) will likely need some balance against the inside strength the Wolverines will utilize to test Iowa.
Hallie Thome, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, leads a balanced Michigan attack with an average of 13.6 points per game, and her effort is complemented by 6-2 freshman Naz Hillmon, who averages 11.5 points for the Wolverines (11-6, 2-3).
"We know that they will be strong inside so we have to be ready for that, but they have some good girls around her," Gustafson said. "We’re going to have to play team defense for sure."
Bluder believes Thome has joined Gustafson as the elite post players in the Big Ten.
"You’re going to see two of the best posts in America going against each other," Bluder said. "They are two future WNBA draft picks in the post going head to head. … It will be a challenge."
That challenge extends beyond the paint, where Iowa hopes to find some momentum with three of its next four games on a home court where the Hawkeyes are 8-0 this season.
“We need to continue to take care of business at home,’’ Doyle said.