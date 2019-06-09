An early look led to an early commitment for the Iowa women's basketball program.
The Hawkeyes landed the first member of their 2021 recruiting class Sunday when A.J. Ediger, a 6-foot-2 forward from Hamilton, Michigan, made a verbal commitment to continue her career with Iowa.
Ediger announced her decision on Twitter, writing, "I am beyond excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa. I have been so fortunate to have so many people help me along my path to support me through the rough and smooth patches of my life and cannot express my thanks enough.''
She went on to thank other programs that recruited her, adding that they "showed me what the life of a college athlete looks like and gave me the opportunity to play at so many different levels. ... Home is where the Hawkeye is.''
Iowa first got a look at Ediger one year ago this month when she attended an elite camp hosted by the Hawkeyes. She was offered a scholarship shortly after that and ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Illinois State, Nebraska and Xavier.
Ediger averaged 26.1 points last season, earning second-team all-state honors in Michigan in Division 2 as a sophomore.
She played for a Hamilton team which finished 25-1 and reached the semifinals of the Division 2 state tournament. Ediger scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds her final game as a sophomore, a loss to Freeland in the state semifinals.