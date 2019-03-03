IOWA CITY — With hugs and high-fives, the Iowa women’s basketball team enjoyed a perfect ending to a perfect regular season Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“That was exactly how you would script it if you could,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said after the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes finished with a 15-0 season at home with a 74-50 victory over Northwestern.
A crowd of 12,051, the largest of the season, looked on as Iowa rode a 34-point, 12-rebound performance from Megan Gustafson to pull away from a 28-23 halftime lead to roll to the win.
Gustafson 22 of her points in the final two quarters, including 12 during a third quarter which saw the Hawkeyes grow their lead to 49-35.
The Iowa edge reached 66-44 when Gustafson scored on a lay-in with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the game, a basket which allowed the Iowa senior to become the 49th NCAA Division I player to top 2,600 career points.
“My journey here has been incredible,’’ Gustafson told the crowd during the postgame senior ceremony that followed her 27th double double of the season. “… For a small-town girl, I’m living a dream.’’
That dream come true allowed Bluder to give each of the Hawkeyes’ three seniors their own individual curtain call, first Tania Davis, then Hannah Stewart and then Gustafson.
Each left to a thunderous ovation as Iowa wrapped up a 23-6 regular season, including a 14-4 Big Ten record that sends the Hawkeyes to Indianapolis as the second seed for the conference tourney, facing the winner of a game between Indiana and Minnesota in a Friday quarterfinal beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“Certainly, we would have loved to win the Big Ten, but finishing outright second in this tough of a conference is a good accomplishment,’’ Bluder said. “These three seniors deserved to have that kind of a sendoff and they’ve left an imprint on our program, no doubt about it both in the stat book and culturally.’’
Bluder welcomed the chance to give each an individual ovation.
“You’d like to say you plan it that way, but that’s just how it worked out and I’m glad it did,’’ Bluder said. “They deserved it.’’
Iowa earned that opportunity by limiting the Wildcats (16-13, 9-9) to 37.9 percent shooting and knocking down 61.2 percent of their 49 shots, an effort that included a 14-of-17 game from Gustafson.
The Hawkeyes took better care of the ball in the second half, turning it over just five times over the final two quarters after committing 11 turnovers in the first half and Iowa, which didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half, sank all 10 it attempted in the final two quarters.
“I honestly believe we wear people down,’’ Bluder said. “Sooner or later, we wear people down, get ourselves to the line and put people away.’’
Stewart, hitting six of the eight shots she attempted, and Kathleen Doyle finished with 12 points apiece to complement Gustafson’s performance.
Despite the slow start, Stewart said familiar surroundings gave the Hawkeyes confidence to finish off the program’s first unbeaten regular-season record at home since going 18-0 in 2014-15 on the way to a Sweet 16 appearance.
“When you play at Carver, it’s just different,’’ Stewart said. “It’s like (Davis) said. It’s like having a sixth man on the court with you. That’s huge, such an advantage.’’
Davis called it a difference-making advantage.
“These fans, they keep you going,’’ she said.
On Sunday, it helped the Hawkeyes craft a perfect ending to their regular season.
“We’ve done a lot of good things, but we’re not done yet. We’d like to get back here in a couple of weeks,’’ Bluder said, referencing the possibility of Iowa hosting opening-round games in the NCAA tourney.