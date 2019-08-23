The University of Iowa announced what is likely the most rigorous schedule of the 10-year Fran McCaffery era on Friday.
The Hawkeyes’ schedule not only includes 20 Big Ten games but there also will be four non-conference games against teams that made the NCAA tournament last season plus another against a team that won 20-plus games. And none of those games are at home.
In fact, Iowa will have only one home game between Nov. 24 and Dec. 29, facing a run of seven consecutive games in that stretch against teams that finished in the top 100 of the NCAA’s NET Rankings last season.
They play Texas Tech, last season’s NCAA runnerup, in the semifinals of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic on Nov. 28, then will play either Creighton (20-15 last year) or San Diego State (21-13) the following day.
That is followed by a Dec. 3 visit to Syracuse for a game in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, the Big Ten opener at Michigan on Dec. 6, a Dec. 9 home game against Minnesota, a Dec. 12 game at Iowa State and a Dec. 21 contest at the United Center in Chicago against Cincinnati, the team Iowa defeated in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
McCaffery expressed confidence that his team will be able to handle the tougher schedule, especially since it does play 16 games at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“Our home crowds were phenomenal last year, which was evident in our ability to win games and ultimately advance in the NCAA Tournament,’’ McCaffery said. “We need that similar support this year. It will be a fun team to watch.”
McCaffery did receive one additional “home game’’ of sorts when the Big Ten announced its league schedule Friday.
The Hawkeyes will play Penn State on Jan. 4 at the Palestra, the iconic arena in McCaffery’s hometown of Philadelphia, where he played for the University of Pennsylvania.
Iowa has not played in the Palestra since competing in the Quaker City Classic in 1961.
“We’re excited to go there and play in that facility in front of a packed house …” he said. “I grew up going to the Palestra every weekend with my parents and brother, and then had the opportunity to practice and play there pretty much every day when I went to school there. I’m excited about the opportunity.”
The home schedule begins Nov. 4 with an exhibition game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. The regular season gets under way Nov. 8 against SIU-Edwardsville, followed by home games against DePaul (Nov. 11, in the Gavitt Games), Oral Roberts (Nov. 15), North Florida (Nov. 21) and Cal Poly (Nov. 24).
The Big Ten season begins with that Dec. 6 game at Michigan and ends with a March 8 game at Illinois. The Big Ten tournament will be March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Game times and television information for all games will be announced at a later date.
Iowa’s 2019-20 schedule
Mon., Nov. 4 — TBD (exhibition)
Fri., Nov. 8 — SIU-Edwardsville
Mon., Nov. 11 — DePaul (Gavitt Games)
Fri., Nov. 15 — Oral Roberts
Thurs., Nov. 21 — North Florida
Sun., Nov. 24 — Cal Poly
Thurs., Nov. 28 — vs. Texas Tech (at Las Vegas)
Fri., Nov. 29 — vs. Creighton or San Diego State (at Las Vegas)
Tues., Dec. 3 — at Syracuse (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
Fri., Dec. 6 — at Michigan
Mon., Dec. 9 — Minnesota
Thurs., Dec. 12 — at Iowa State
Sat., Dec. 21 — vs. Cincinnati (at Chicago)
Sun., Dec. 29 — Kennesaw State
Sat., Jan. 4 — vs. Penn State (at Philadelphia)
Tues., Jan. 7 — at Nebraska
Fri., Jan. 10 — Maryland
Tues., Jan. 14 — at Northwestern
Fri., Jan. 17 — Michigan
Wed., Jan. 22 — Rutgers
Mon., Jan. 27 — Wisconsin
Thurs., Jan. 30 — at Maryland
Sun., Feb. 2 — Illinois
Wed., Feb. 5 — at Purdue
Sat., Feb. 8 — Nebraska
Thurs., Feb. 13 — at Indiana
Sun., Feb. 16 — at Minnesota
Thurs., Feb. 20 — Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 25 — at Michigan State
Sat., Feb. 29 — Penn State
Tues., March 3 — Purdue
Sun., March 8 — at Illinois
Wed.-Sun., March-11-15 — at Big Ten Tournament (Indianapolis)