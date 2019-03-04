This pretty much sums up the way this Big Ten basketball season has gone.
With less than a week remaining in the regular season and only a handful of games to be played, not a single team is locked into a specific seed for next week’s Big Ten tournament.
Three teams still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. The No. 7 through 13 seeds are a total quagmire with an almost limitless number of scenarios.
One of the few teams we can pencil in with a high degree of probability, if not absolute certainty, is Iowa. The Hawkeyes are very, very likely to be the No. 6 seed when things get under way in Chicago next week.
Their 86-72 home loss to Rutgers on Saturday signaled the end of any hope they had of getting up to the No. 4 slot and receiving the coveted double-bye that goes to the top four seeds.
The Hawkeyes could go up to the No. 5 seed or down to No. 7, but either of those things would require a fairly unlikely turn of events.
If Iowa wins its last two games — at Wisconsin on Thursday and at Nebraska on Sunday — it actually could tie for fourth place with both Wisconsin and Maryland if the Badgers also lose to Ohio State and Maryland loses a home game against Minnesota. But in that scenario, Maryland gets the No. 4 because it went 2-1 against the two teams it tied with. Wisconsin would be 2-2 and get the No. 5. Iowa still would get the No. 6.
If Iowa ties with Maryland for fifth, it again gets the No. 6 because it lost to the Terrapins head-to-head.
If the Hawkeyes tie with Wisconsin for fifth, you need to go to the second tie-breaker, which is how those teams did against the first-place team, then the second-place team, etc., until the tie is broken. Both went 0-1 against Purdue. It likely would come down to whoever wins Sunday’s Michigan-Michigan State game. If the Spartans win, Wisconsin would get the No. 5. If the Wolverines win, Iowa could get up to No. 5.
There’s very little difference between the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds anyway. In either case, you’re playing a bottom-four seed that won a game the previous day.
There is only one scenario in which the Hawkeyes could drop lower than No. 6. If they lose their last two games and Minnesota wins two very challenging games — against Purdue and Maryland — the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers would tie for sixth and the Gophers win the tie-breaker by virtue of their Jan. 27 victory over Iowa.
The Hawkeyes also could conceivably tie for sixth with Ohio State but they would win any tie-breaker over the Buckeyes.
So, you can almost take it to the bank that the Hawkeyes are going to be seeded sixth, which means they would play in the final game of the day a week from Thursday against the winner of a game between the No. 11 and No. 14 seeds the previous day.
Who might that be? Good luck figuring that out. Northwestern is almost assured of being the 14th seed, but half the teams in the Big Ten remain as possibilities for that 11th spot.
It’s most likely going to be Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana or Penn State but those four teams each have two games remaining and they’re all against the other teams in that clump. Illinois plays Indiana and Penn State this week, Indiana plays Illinois and Rutgers, Rutgers plays Penn State and Indiana, and Penn State plays Illinois and Rutgers.
We won’t even try to guess at how that all shakes out. Just wait and see.
Unranked: As expected, Iowa dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week following two surprisingly lopsided losses. In fact, it went from being ranked in 15 of the previous 16 weeks to not even receiving any votes.
The Hawkeyes also dipped in the mathematical rankings as well as the subjective ones. They are No. 41 in the NET (the new formula the NCAA selection committee is using), No. 40 in the Sagarin ratings and No. 39 in the formula used by Ken Pomeroy.
Michigan is the highest ranked Big Ten team in the AP poll this week, at No. 7, with Michigan State ninth, Purdue 11th, Wisconsin 21st and Maryland 24th.
Tired legs?: Junior guard Jordan Bohannon indicated that some of the Hawkeyes’ recent shooting woes may be attributable to fatigue.
“It happens like that, especially at the end of the year,’’ Bohannon said following the loss to Rutgers. “The legs start to get a little tired. Not to have that excuse but that’s just what happens, especially in the Big Ten. You see that across the board in the entire conference.’’
Well, maybe not entirely across the board. Rutgers shot 50.8 percent against the Hawkeyes, its best mark since it played Drexel on Nov. 11. In the previous game, Ohio State shot 48.3 percent — 57.7 in the second half — and scored 90 points after not topping 63 points in any of its previous five games.
Neither of those teams looked very tired.
Bracketology: The Hawkeyes now are being projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. He has them playing Oklahoma in the Tulsa regional.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN has them as a No. 8 and playing Florida in Columbia, South Carolina. Iowa’s second-round opponent there would be Duke.
Ahmad visits: Among the fans in attendance at Saturday’s Iowa-Rutgers game was former Hawkeye Ahmad Wagner, who transferred after last season to pursue a football career at Kentucky. Had he not left, Saturday would have been his Senior Day at Iowa.
POWs: Rutgers' Ron Harper, who scored a career-best 27 points against Iowa, was an obvious choice as the Big Ten's freshman of the week.
Amir Coffey of Minnesota was the player of the week after collecting 31 points and 12 rebounds against Northwestern.