IOWA ITEMS

Hitting 1,000: Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon became the 48th player in Iowa history to score 1,000 career points when he dropped in two free throws with 1:19 remaining in Saturday’s game. He becomes the third member of his family to achieve the feat, joining brothers Jason, who did it at Wisconsin, and Matt, who did it at Northern Iowa.

Bohannon also matched a season high with eight assists.

Off the bench: Senior guard C.J. Jackson, Ohio State’s No. 2 scorer, did not start the game, although he ended up playing 22 minutes and scoring 10 points. He had been the only Buckeye to start every game this season.

Up next: Iowa’s next game will be on the road Wednesday at Penn State. Game time is 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.