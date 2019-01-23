IOWA CITY — Rutgers isn’t going to run away with the Big Ten women’s basketball championship.
Megan Gustafson and 17th-ranked Iowa made certain of that Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes handed the Scarlet Knights their first loss in eight conference games and brought 14th-rated Rutgers back to the Big Ten pack by claiming a 72-66 decision in front of a crowd of 6,035 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"It’s too early to be thinking too much about the standings, but this was a good win, a good game to play well in," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
In the only meeting of the regular season between the teams, the Hawkeyes climbed within one game of the league-leading Scarlet Knights by becoming the first opponent to score 70 points and shoot 50 percent against Rutgers this season.
Iowa’s guards handled the intensity of the defensive pressure the Scarlet Knights delivered, turning the ball over just 12 times and delivering assists on 19 of the Hawkeyes’ 24 field goals.
Gustafson led the way with her 18th double-double of the season, finishing with 32 points on 13-of-16 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds.
"We didn’t have any answer for her," Scarlet Knights coach C.Vivian Stringer said. "And the players around her, they know their roles so well. I watched her go against Notre Dame. She did the same thing against them — anything she wanted."
And a win against a Rutgers team that stepped on the court with wins in its last 10 games was what Gustafson wanted.
"We are kind of in the race for the top spot, so this is huge for us," Gustafson said. "It was a fun win. I believed in my teammates, and they believed in me. We just have to keep the momentum going."
Gustafson got things going for Iowa on Wednesday, scoring the Hawkeyes’ first 13 points in a first quarter that ended in a 21-21 draw.
By then, the Hawkeyes were dictating a pace that Stringer doesn’t prefer to see from her defensive-minded team.
"We looked like we were on our way to a fire," Stringer said. "We rushed a lot of shots. We didn’t need to play in such a frenzy."
The Hawkeyes, the Big Ten’s top scoring team, didn’t mind.
Iowa fell behind 26-21 early in the second quarter and needed Gustafson to complete an 18-point first half with a bucket with 48 seconds left to carry a 35-33 lead into the locker room at the half.
The senior scored the first points of the third quarter as well and while Rutgers never let the Hawkeyes open a lead larger than eight points, the Scarlet Knights (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) never came any closer than 49-48 the rest of the game.
A basket by Gustafson allowed Iowa to extend that lead with just over 1 minute remaining in the third quarter, and the Hawkeyes took a 53-48 advantage into the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Makenzie Meyer opened the fourth quarter, and a lay-in by Hannah Stewart followed by a block by the Iowa senior on the ensuing possession with just over one minute remaining denied Rutgers the chance to come closer than 65-62 in the final minutes.
"It can wear on you when you never get that lead back again," Bluder said, praising the way Iowa’s guards defended and the role Stewart played in limiting Stasha Carey to 17 points.
A 12-of-16 touch at the free throw line in the final quarter helped the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-2) finish off the win.
"When you play a team like that, when you are aggressive back and attack the basket, it’s really hard for them to keep you in front and that turns into fouls," said Kathleen Doyle, who finished 17 points. "We did a good job of attacking the pressure, and that led us to the line."
Stringer, who coached Iowa to six Big Ten titles and the program’s only Final Four berth during a 12-year stay from 1983-95, was recognized for winning the 1,000th game of her career prior to the start of the game. Of those, 269 came with the Hawkeyes.