Iowa women's basketball player Kathleen Doyle was named this morning to the 12-player roster the USA Basketball Pan American Games Women's Basketball Team.
The Hawkeye senior guard was selected from a group of 35 players who participated in three days of trials over the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Doyle, an all-Big Ten selection on an Iowa team which reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament last season, is one of three Big Ten players chosen for the team.
Maryland's Taylor Mikesell and Northwestern's Lindsey Pulliam were also named to the team which will be coached by Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant.
Doyle was selected to a United States team for the first time in her career. She previously participated in trials in 2017 for the U19 team.
Team members will return to Colorado Springs for a training camp beginning July 23 before competing in the women's basketball tournament in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, from Aug. 6-10.