COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyler Cook didn’t know the answer to the question. Neither did most of his teammates.
When was the last time an Iowa basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament?
"I have no clue," Cook confessed. "I have absolutely no clue."
Upon learning it was 1999, Cook’s eyes widened in amazement, and the players sitting around him reacted with shock.
"That’s 20 years!" Cordell Pemsl said.
"That’s the year I was born!" added walk-on Nicolas Hobbs, who is listed in Iowa’s media guide as being born in 1998.
"Tomorrow is going to be a lot of fun," Cook predicted. "It’s going to be an opportunity for us to do something special so we’ll be really excited for it."
That opportunity comes Sunday in the form of an 11:10 a.m. date with No. 2 seed Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA South Regional at Nationwide Arena.
In order to make a little history and end that two-decade drought, the Hawkeyes (23-11) will need to get past a team that already has won 30 games, has been ranked among the top five in the country most of the season and which is a popular pick in office pools to win the whole thing.
But the Hawkeyes, emboldened by a 79-72 victory over No. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday, feel good about their chances of beating the Volunteers.
"We didn’t get to the round of 32 on accident," junior guard Jordan Bohannon said. "It’s all the hard work we put in, and I know we have a really good shot at winning the game (Sunday) just because of that work.
"We just want to keep changing the tide of this program," he added, "and (Sunday) is another chance for us to do that."
Iowa has made the Sweet 16 seven times in its history, but the last time was in 1999, when Dr. Tom Davis’ last Hawkeye team defeated UAB and Arkansas in Denver before having its run ended by Connecticut.
The Hawkeyes have been in this position twice previously under current head coach Fran McCaffery, in 2015 and 2016. Both times they lost their round-of-32 game to No. 2 seeds (Gonzaga and Villanova), by identical 87-68 scores.
McCaffery said it would be tremendous to finally get over that hump.
"We all know how hard it is," he said. "I don’t care where you are. It’s very difficult to put it all together and get into the tournament and then advance once you get here. So I think our players all recognize the situation we’re in."
Tennessee, whose nucleus is comprised almost entirely of juniors and seniors, is no less determined to win. It was at this point in last year’s tournament that the Volunteers were upset by an upstart Loyola team on its way to the Final Four.
They have been on a mission all season and were 23-1 in mid-February.
"They’re obviously a very strong team, were ranked No. 1 in the country at one point," said Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, who really was born in 1999. "This is what you sign up for when you sign up to play Division I basketball. This is the type of team you want to play."
Coach Rick Barnes’ Tennessee team (30-5) has a blend of size, athleticism and offensive skill, led by the forward duo of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield. Those two combine to average 35 points per game.
"I think their physicality is a lot like the Big Ten teams," Cook said. "I don’t think there’s anything past that point that we haven’t seen before in our league, but they’ve got a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things."
If there is a weakness in the Vols, it is their ability to defend the 3-point field goal.
They have given up 15 3-pointers in each of their past two games, against Auburn in the SEC championship game and against Colgate in a 77-70 first-round victory on Friday.
The Hawkeyes were 11 for 22 from 3-point range in their victory over Cincinnati although McCaffery is quick to point out that they were 1 for 16 in their previous game, a loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.
The Tennessee players said they have learned from their defensive lapses in the past few games, including that close scrape with Colgate.
"I felt like they prepared us for a team like Iowa," Vols guard Jordan Bone said. "They’re very similar. Even though Iowa is bigger, much more physical, it kind of gave us a taste of playing against (Luka) Garza … playing against random motion offense, just being on edge. I felt like they got us prepared for tomorrow."
Cook said the Hawkeyes stopped celebrating the Cincinnati win and began preparing themselves from the moment they woke up Saturday morning.
"I think we just want to keep playing well," said Nicholas Baer, the oldest player on the Iowa team and one of the few who knew the answer to the history question.
"I don’t think we think about the history too much. A lot of these guys came here wanting to play deep into March. We’ve got that opportunity tomorrow."