Iowa is hosting a public celebration of its Big Ten women’s basketball championship today, but the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes expect the party to continue later in the week in Iowa City.
The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes anticipate hosting first- and second-round games in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is announced at 6 p.m. today.
Fans will have a chance to join Iowa players and coaches in learning just where the Hawkeyes fit into this year’s tournament field at a public event at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The watch party will be preceded by a 5 p.m. celebration of Iowa’s Big Ten tournament championship and followed by an opportunity for fans to pose for pictures with the Big Ten championship trophy.
“It’s been a great season and we’re looking forward to having the chance to play more games at Carver,’’ Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said. “That’s a bonus for us, a chance to play in front of our fans and keep the momentum going.’’
Iowa, 26-6 on the season, will be making its 14th NCAA tourney appearance in coach Lisa Bluder’s 19 seasons and as one of the likely top-16 seeds in this year’s tourney will have a chance to host NCAA games for the first time since 2015.
The road to this year’s Final Four in Tampa begins with first-round games on Friday and Saturday, followed by second-round competition next Sunday and Monday.
The Hawkeyes work over the course of the season includes six victories over teams with an RPI of 25 or higher, positioning Iowa to receive one of the highest seeds it has ever earned for the NCAA tourney.
Bracketologist Charlie Creme of ESPN lists the Hawkeyes as a No. 2 seed in the Greensboro regional, while other projections list Iowa as a two or three seed in the 64-team bracket.
“We just want the chance to continue to play and to continue to be together as a team,’’ Iowa center Megan Gustafson said. “We’re on a pretty good roll right now and we’re anxious to see where it can lead.’’
Bluder appreciates that the Hawkeyes have put themselves in a position to be rewarded for the work they have put in throughout the season.
“When this group puts its mind to doing something, they’ve shown they are capable of getting it done,’’ Bluder said. “It’s been a good season, we’ve done a lot of good things, but there is more basketball to be played and I think everyone is looking forward to being back in Carver and having a chance to play more games in front of our fans. That’s pretty exciting.’’
Doors for today's free celebration and game watch open at 4:30 p.m.