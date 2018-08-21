Iowa’s expanded 18-game Big Ten women’s basketball schedule for the 2018-19 season includes home and road tests against only one of the four teams that joined the Hawkeyes in finishing tied for third or better in the conference race a year ago.
The Hawkeyes will play Nebraska, a team which shared an 11-6 conference finish with Iowa last season, twice during the upcoming season, but will meet the top-two finishers in the conference race, Ohio State and Maryland, and a Minnesota team which also tied for third, just once.
Coach Lisa Bluder’s team, returning four starters including all-American Megan Gustafson from a 24-8 team which lost to Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA tourney, will open its Big Ten home schedule on Jan. 3 with a home game against the Cornhuskers.
Big Ten regular-season runner-up Maryland also visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena, taking on the Hawkeyes on Feb. 17, one of three Sunday home dates for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes play defending Big Ten champion Ohio State on the road on Feb. 10 and visit the Golden Gophers on Jan. 14.
In expanding the league schedule from 16 to 18 games, Iowa will play home and road games against Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska and Purdue.
Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin meet the Hawkeyes only in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes open Big Ten play at Michigan State on Dec. 30 and finish with a March 3 home game against Northwestern.
Iowa’s home games against Maryland and Northwestern, as well as a Jan. 27 date with Purdue, are scheduled for Sunday dates, with starting times to be determined later.