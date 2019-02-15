IOWA CITY — You can tell things are headed in the right direction at Rutgers.
A basketball program that won only nine conference games in its first four years in the Big Ten already has won five this season. The Scarlet Knights currently are in 10th place in the Big Ten after being the No. 14 seed in the conference tournament every year they’ve been in the league.
Home attendance is up 38 percent. A team that rarely played to capacity crowds in the past already has had three sellouts this season.
The fourth will be today when 21st-ranked Iowa comes to the RAC in Piscataway, New Jersey, for a 5 p.m. game.
To borrow a word that both Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and junior forward Tyler Cook used this week, it figures to be a "war."
Then again, you could say that about almost every game in the Big Ten this season. It’s been that kind of year.
"You watch that Rutgers-Illinois game last Saturday, that was a war," McCaffery said. "Those two teams got after each other, overtime, game was in the 90s, and that speaks to what we deal with every day in this league."
Every Big Ten team has at least three league losses. This week the last-place team, Penn State, beat the first-place club, Michigan. An Illinois team that was given up for dead early in the season is very much alive and tied for eighth place. Two teams that were expected to make the NCAA tournament — Indiana and Nebraska — have experienced seven-game losing streaks.
And Rutgers — perennial doormat Rutgers — is pretty darn good.
"It’s definitely one of the best Rutgers teams they’ve had in a while," Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "They’re really disciplined and one of the better defensive teams in the league so it’s going to really be a grind."
The Knights aren’t as inept offensively as they’ve been in the past. They scored 94 points in that loss to Illinois. They’re also third in the Big Ten in rebounding margin. They have incorporated four talented freshmen into their rotation.
At 12-12 overall, they are in position to possibly make a run at some sort of postseason berth if they can play well in their last six Big Ten games.
"Rutgers is a tough group," Cook said. "They’re a team that always fights and always competes."
McCaffery said he has seen this coming ever since Steve Pikiell took over as the Scarlet Knights’ head coach three years ago.
"Rutgers has really been impressive because as Steve has had a chance to build it, they've got more players now," McCaffery said. "They always had some good players, but now they just have more of them."
Because of that, the Hawkeyes (19-5, 8-5 Big Ten) can’t afford to take Rutgers — or any other conference opponent — lightly.
"We know that we need to get back to playing the way we play from beginning to end," Cook said. "That’s something we’ve kind of drilled the past couple of days."
Cook implied that the Hawkeyes failed to do that last Sunday when they took on Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and trailed for almost the entire game. They had to rally from a 15-point deficit in the final 4 ½ minutes to pull out their eighth win in the past 10 games.
"People look at the record and just assume that ‘This team is this and this. Iowa should kill them.’ But the record doesn’t mean anything," Cook said. "When you go either on the road or at home against anybody in this league, everybody wants to win, everybody’s on scholarship, everybody plays high-level Division I basketball. The record doesn’t mean much. Every single time you step on the basketball court you’ve got to be ready for war."