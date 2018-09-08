IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball program brought in several recruits for official visits this weekend and at least one of them clearly liked what he saw and heard.
New York City point guard Joe Toussaint gave the Hawkeyes a verbal commitment, becoming the second member of their 2019 recruiting class.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Toussaint, who plays for Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, is rated as the 229th best prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.
He reportedly also had offers from Wichita State, UNLV and Dayton as well as several mid-major schools on the east coast. Iowa was his first official visit, however.
Toussaint played with fellow Iowa commit Patrick McCaffery at the NBPA Top 100 camp this summer.
McCaffery, the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, also was making his official visit this weekend even though he long ago committed to the Hawkeyes.
Also visiting were Indianapolis power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, and Oskaloosa High School star Xavier Foster, who is only a junior.