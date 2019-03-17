IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team will take on Cincinnati in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
The Hawkeyes (22-11) received the No. 10 seed in the South Regional and will face the No. 7-seeded Bearcats (28-6) at Nationwide Arena at a time that will be determined later.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2005, when they also met in the first round of the NCAA tournament, in Indianapolis. Cincinnati also was the seventh seed and Iowa the 10th seed on that occasion.
The two teams also are scheduled to meet next season in a non-conference game at the United Center in Chicago.
The winner of Friday’s game will play again Sunday against the winner of a game between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 15 Colgate.