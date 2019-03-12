IOWA CITY — The past few weeks or so haven’t been much fun for the Iowa basketball team.
The Hawkeyes won 20 of their first 25 games and were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for most of the season. But entering this week’s Big Ten tournament, they are 21-10 and they’re no longer even getting votes in the AP poll.
They have lost four straight games — three of them to teams below them in the standings — and as so often happens in these cases, Twitter, Facebook and other forms of social media have exploded with all sorts of negative “noise’’ about the state of the team.
So, this week the Hawkeyes have decided to do two things: They’re going to turn off the noise. And they’re going to try to have fun.
By mutual agreement, Iowa’s players and coaches have declared a moratorium on all forms of social media. They don’t need the distractions.
“We’re just going to focus on our team and our season,’’ said junior guard Jordan Bohannon, who leads the team with close to 16,000 Twitter followers.
All of the other most prominent players on the team have between 5,000 and 10,000 followers and most of them have tweeted 3,000 to 5,000 times through the years.
Not anymore. Not right now anyway.
“I know there’s a lot of outside noise going on the last four games,’’ junior guard Isaiah Moss said. “I think that was a good idea we made as a team to go off Twitter.’’
Junior forward Tyler Cook said that he and his teammates, who have lost four straight games, also need to just get back to having fun. The past few weeks have been a grind.
“We were doing that a lot earlier in the year,’’ Cook said. “I wouldn’t necessarily change anything that we do. We just need to get back to being ourselves and having fun out there …
“With this being the postseason, I think we’ll kind of get our mojo back a little bit,’’ he added.
There were signs of the mojo returning Sunday in a 93-91 loss to Nebraska.
In the first three games of the current losing streak, the Hawkeyes lost by 14 or more points, but on Sunday they opened a 16-point lead in the second half. They were ahead by 9 in the final minute before the Cornhuskers’ James Palmer and Glynn Watson combined to make a series of 3-point field goals to send the game to overtime.
“The first thing is when you lose a game like that one, you feel like everything was horrible,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "And there was certain things that were not good clearly, but there were a lot of good things in that game, and you have to be able to recognize that.
“We did some things that were better than we had been doing previously. We made shots. We moved the ball. Give credit to them, they made a bunch of shots coming down the stretch.’’
The players admitted it was a tough loss to swallow.
“There are games where you’re upset because you know you didn’t play well and you didn’t deserve to win,’’ freshman Joe Wieskamp said. “But that’s one where we felt we played well enough to win the game so it hurts a little bit more.’’
McCaffery said he is confident his players will be able to hit the restart button this week and put that game behind them.
“It’s a new season,’’ Wieskamp said. “That’s kind of the mindset.’’
The Hawkeyes, seeded sixth in the Big Ten tournament, will play at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Center in Chicago against the winner of tonight’s game between No. 11 seed Illinois and No. 14 Northwestern.
They went 3-0 against those teams during the regular season.
Cook said it’s important that they remind themselves that the season is not over.
“We’re in a very good position …’’ he said. “We’ve still got a ton of time to do a ton of great things.’’