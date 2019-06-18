Iowa will host a Clemson team coming off of its first NCAA tourney appearance since 2002 in the Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge next season.
The Tigers will visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 4 as part of 14 games between the two conferences that will be played in the 13th annual challenge.
All 14 games during the upcoming season are scheduled to be played on either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 and the Hawkeyes’ match up will be its first-ever game against a Clemson team that is on the rise.
Second-year Tigers coach Amanda Butler was named the ACC coach of the year after guiding a team picked to finish last in its league to a seventh-place conference finish last season.
Clemson, which beat Illinois in overtime in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge a year ago, finished 20-13 overall and 9-7 in the ACC but will field a team for the 2019-20 season that will include eight newcomers on its roster.
The Tigers play an up-tempo brand of basketball and are expecting to build around Florida transfer Delicia Washington, a junior guard who shared freshman of the year honors in the SEC two years ago before Butler was dismissed after 10 seasons as the Gators head coach.
The Hawkeyes will be replacing three starters from a 29-7 team which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
Iowa, which last won in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2015 when it won at Virginia, expects to be more guard-oriented next season following the graduation of interior players Megan Gustafson and Hannah Stewart.
The Hawkeyes are 3-9 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, including a loss at top-ranked Notre Dame last season.
The ACC won last year’s event 8-6. Television assignments and starting time for this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, which includes Illinois visiting North Carolina on Dec. 5, will be announced on a later date.