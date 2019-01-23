Former Iowa basketball star Jess Settles, now an analyst for the Big Ten Network, needs to be in Chicago on Friday to do some things, but his excitement about what is happening at his alma mater apparently compelled him to alter his travel plans.
There’s just no way he was going to miss what is going to happen at Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight.
"Feels like most important game in Carver in years!" Settles wrote on Twitter. "Hawks playing GREAT! Sparty Rolling! Delaying my drive to CHI to see this BIG one in person."
It probably is one of Iowa's most anticipated games in recent seasons as the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 6 Michigan State in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the country.
The Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) have won 12 straight games and 20 consecutive conference games. The Hawkeyes (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) have won five in a row and 10 of their last 11.
These also are the two highest scoring teams in the Big Ten. Both are in the top 10 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency ratings.
You can see why Jess wants to be there, right?
Just in case there is someone out there whose interest has not yet been piqued, Iowa is offering free admission to the first 1,000 students and free parking to anyone attending the game. It should be one of the more intimidating atmospheres Carver has seen in recent seasons.
"Anytime this place has been full, it's obviously good for the home team," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday. "For us, we've responded over the years to a raucous Carver crowd. We appreciate it."
The Hawkeyes could use a little extra crowd support when they go against a team that is atop the Big Ten standings and being mentioned as a national championship contender.
That 20-game Big Ten winning streak, which includes the final 12 games of last season, is tied for the fifth longest in the league’s history.
"That’s hard to do," McCaffery said. "Everybody wants to beat them. They’re going to get your best when you play them. They seem to be able to fight it off."
It wasn’t such a competitive matchup the first time the two teams played, back on Dec. 3 in East Lansing. Michigan State seized control of the game in the latter stages of the first half and built its lead to as much as 33 before winning by a 90-68 score.
The Spartans shot 51.7 percent from the field with center Nick Ward going 10 for 10. Cassius Winston, who Settles believes could be the national player of the year, had 12 assists. Senior Kenny Goins collected 19 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists.
It was no contest.
"That was, I think, 100 years ago," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "It might have been a couple years less, but it sure seems like that. Iowa played well early and then they didn’t play well for a few weeks, and we were in that week."
The Hawkeyes have lost only once since then.
"They’re shooting the ball a lot better as a team," Izzo said. "I told you guys at the beginning of the year that they were one of my picks as a sleeper team. I thought Iowa … I mean, they’ve got everybody back, they’ve got guards, they’ve got bigs, they’ve got athletes ….
"They’re good, they’re playing good, it will be a tough place to play. … I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to see if we can continue to grow. You’re going to play tough games on the road, and if you can win those games, you learn a lot about your team."
Iowa scoring leader Tyler Cook, who has missed two recent games with injuries, said the Hawkeyes are a better team now than they were in that first meeting. He said their maturity has allowed them to progress after an 0-3 start in Big Ten play.
"We’ve just kept getting better," Cook said following a 95-71 rout of Illinois on Sunday. "From the jump, we were better than we were a year ago. We understood that we had a tough road schedule, especially in our league. We knew that we would continue to get better. Nobody in our locker room was rattled or shook by our start."
McCaffery said his team is simply "further along in the process" now.
"You've got opportunities for Joe Wieskamp to grow, Connor (McCaffery) to grow, in particular. They're the new guys," he said. "But even Luka (Garza), he went through a stretch where he was hurt. But the more experience he gets, the better he gets. I think you've seen Isaiah (Moss) continue to grow as a player. In this stretch, he's really taken his game to another level."
Cook said the keys will be "attention to detail, attention to the scouting report."
"And you’ve got to come out and compete," he added. "I’m looking forward to it."
He's not the only one.