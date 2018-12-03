IOWA ITEMS

Down to 18th: Iowa dropped from No. 14 to No. 18 in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 following Friday’s loss to Wisconsin. There still were seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25: Michigan fifth, Michigan State 10th, Wisconsin 12th, Iowa 18th, Ohio State 19th, Maryland 23rd and Nebraska 24th. Purdue was the top team among the others receiving votes.

Living at the line: Despite being blown out, Iowa continued to make frequent trips to the foul line. It came in leading the nation with an average of 32.7 free throw attempts per game and shot 30 more on Monday, making 20 of them.

Domination: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is now 32-11 in his career against Iowa. The Spartans have won 12 of the last 14 meetings, 17 of the last 20.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Thursday at home against Iowa State. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.