Pemsl is done: Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl underwent surgery Tuesday for the removal of hardware that was placed in his knee during a surgery in high school. The procedure will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Pemsl, who played in just two games this season, is expected to be granted a medical hardship, which will leave him with two years of eligibility.

Pemsl played in the Hawkeyes’ first game of the season but on Nov. 27 the school announced that he would undergo this surgery and be out for the season. Nine days later, he returned to action for a game against Iowa State and contributed eight points and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 98-84 victory.

Baer trap: Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer had three steals and four blocked shots in Iowa's victory. He now has 97 blocks in his career and moved into 10th place on the schools' career list in that stat.

Just one: Western Carolina is now 1-21 all-time vs. the current members of the Big Ten. It defeated Nebraska 74-72 in 1999.

Coming up: Iowa’s next game is Saturday at home against Savannah State. Game time is noon. The game will be streamed online on BTN Plus.