Isaiah Moss' search for a new basketball home didn't take long.
The former Iowa guard announced Monday his commitment to Kansas as a graduate transfer, three days after re-opening his recruitment following a month-long commitment to Arkansas.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas,'' Moss wrote on Twitter in announcing his latest move.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago started all 35 games for Iowa last season, averaging 9.2 points while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range.
Kansas coach Bill Self said Moss adds some offensive firepower the Jayhawks were seeking during the spring recruiting period.
"When Isaiah is on the court, he's going to be a guy that could be a 40-, 45-percent 3-point shooter and with the line moving back, I think it's going to be even more important to have somebody who's consistently good from behind the arc,'' Self said in a statement announcing Moss' arrival.
Moss left the Iowa program on May 2, saying he wanted to pursue other opportunities for his final year of college basketball. Less than two weeks later, he announced he had settled on Arkansas after visiting there and Kansas.
He arrives in the Jayhawks program needing 94 points to reach 1,000 for his college career after being named the most improved player at Iowa in each of the past two seasons.
"He's played in big games. He's certainly used to the physicality of our sport after playing in the Big Ten and has been very well-coached and drilled,'' Self said. "... I'm very excited about him and the opportunities he will give us to stretch the floor.''