The Iowa basketball team has embraced that old credo Al Davis espoused with the Oakland Raiders.
“Just win, baby.’’
There haven’t been a lot of style points lately. The Hawkeyes aren’t blowing anyone out. There haven’t been any big, impressive margins of victory recently. Three straight games came down to the final shot and the last one went into overtime.
But the victories have been piling up. Iowa (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) already has equaled its highest regular-season victory total ever under Fran McCaffery.
The Hawkeyes, who play at Ohio State tonight, have won 10 of their last 13 games, five of the last six. The past five games been decided by a combined total of 15 points.
As McCaffery pointed out Monday, any win by any margin in the ultra-competitive Big Ten looks good on your NCAA tournament resume.
“We tend to, especially at this time of year, gravitate toward the analytics stuff and the great thing about our league is every night you’ve got a chance to get a quality win,’’ he said. “There’s endless opportunity to advance your resume.’’
The Hawkeyes are winning so many of the close ones this season in part because they lost so many of them last season.
“We lived through it last year. There’s a fine line …’’ McCaffery said. “It’s hard to go through that when you’re going through it, but we did it last year. You’ve got to grow from it and you’ve got to keep fighting.’’
Iowa also has been noticeably better in road games. After winning just one conference game away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season, it has won four of the last five road tests.
McCaffery said that all comes down to two factors.
“You can’t turn it over,’’ he said. “You can’t go on the road and be a mistake team. You’ve got to be able to rebound and take care of the basketball to have a chance. You can never control ‘Hey we’re going to make 10 3s or 12 3s,’ but if you’re turning it over and you’re getting pounded on the glass, you’re not winning on the road. It’s that simple.’’
About the Buckeyes: It has been six weeks since Iowa claimed a 72-62 home victory over Ohio State, which is 17-10 and fighting to stay in the NCAA tournament picture.
McCaffery said the Buckeyes’ biggest weapon remains 6-foot-9, 270-pound sophomore Kaleb Wesson, but he has noticed an increase in productivity from the older brother of the Buckeyes’ star.
“I’ve seen Andre Wesson really be impressive,’’ McCaffery said. “I think he’s looking more to score. He’s doing a lot of things at both ends of the floor that you’d expect a veteran guy to do as the season has gone on and his team has needed him …
“It still starts with Kaleb Wesson. He’s a handful any way you look at it but I think a lot of the other guys have come together.’’
No comment: Reporters were told at the outset of McCaffery’s teleconference Monday morning that he would not address questions about Iowa radio broadcaster Gary Dolphin, who has been suspended for the remainder of the season because of remarks he made after last week’s loss to Maryland.
The Dolphin situation, we were informed, would only be handled by Learfield Sports Properties and Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, neither of whom have said very much about it.
Down one spot: As in past weeks, there was very little change in Iowa’s national ranking this week. Even after losing to Maryland, the Hawkeyes only fell one notch in the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, dropping to No. 22.
Gonzaga took over as the new No. 1 and there are five other Big Ten teams above Iowa in the poll: Michigan State sixth, Michigan ninth, Purdue 14th, Maryland 17th and Wisconsin 19th.
Bracketology: The two most prominent bracketologists continue to disagree drastically on where Iowa will be seeded in the upcoming NCAA tournament.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Hawkeyes penciled in as a No. 5 seed while Joe Lunardi of ESPN has them projected to be a No. 7.
Palm’s latest bracket has Iowa in the West Regional and playing 12th seed Lipscomb in Hartford, Connecticut. That would be an interesting matchup in that there would be two players on the court who have played for the Hawkeyes in an NCAA tournament game. One is Iowa senior Nicholas Baer and the other is Andrew Fleming, who was with the Hawkeyes in 2014-15 and now plays for Lipscomb.
POWs: Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten’s player of the week after he averaged 27.5 points and 8 assists per game in two wins last week, including a 77-70 road victory at Michigan.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu was the freshman of the week despite the fact that the Golden Gophers went 0-2 last week. Oturu averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds in the two defeats.