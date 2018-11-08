IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore Jack Nunge has decided to redshirt this season, taking a year off from playing for the Hawkeyes while preserving a year of eligibility.
Nunge, a 6-foot-11 forward, played in all 33 games last season, including 14 starts, and averaged 5.7 points per game while finishing second on the team in blocked shots and fourth in steals.
He was in a battle for playing time as a frontcourt reserve this season with juniors Ryan Kriener and Cordell Pemsl and said he arrived at this decision after discussions with his family and the coaching staff.
"This decision is not related to an injury, but rather I would like to take the opportunity to use this year to grow my skill set and get stronger," Nunge said. "We have an incredibly deep team, and I look forward to helping make my teammates and myself better in practice this season."
Nunge, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, is one of two players who will redshirt this season, joining freshman CJ Fredrick.