There never, ever has been a Big Ten conference basketball game played in the month of November.
Until now.
With the league expanding the men’s basketball schedule to 20 games this season, there now will be a pair of games played on Nov. 30, and one of them involves the University of Iowa.
The Hawkeyes will host Wisconsin and former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ in a Friday. Nov. 30, game to kick off the league season. Probable Big Ten favorite Michigan State plays at Rutgers that same night.
Iowa also will play at Michigan State on Dec. 3, then will wait a month before resuming league play with a game at Purdue on Jan. 3.
The opener with Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten games the Hawkeyes will play on a Friday night, something that has been very rare in the past. The other two also are at home, against Michigan on Feb. 1 and Indiana on Feb. 22.
Eight of the Hawkeyes' 10 Big Ten home games will be played on the weekend, on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Although league teams are playing two additional conference games, there are fewer quick turnarounds than the schedule has sometimes had in the past. Iowa has at least two days off between each of its Big Ten games and on two occasions has five days off between games.
Starting times and television information for all games will be announced at a later date.
Iowa men’s basketball schedule
November — 4, Guilford College (exhibition); 8, UMKC; 11, Green Bay; 15, vs. Oregon (in New York; 16, vs. Connecticut or Syracuse (in New York); 21, Alabama State; 27, Pittsburgh; 30, Wisconsin
December — 3, at Michigan State; 6, Iowa State; 15, vs. Northern Iowa (in Des Moines); 18, Western Carolina; 22, Savannah State; 29, Bryant
January — 3, at Purdue; 6, Nebraska; 9, at Northwestern; 12, Ohio State; 16, at Penn State; 20, Illinois; 24, Michigan State; 27, at Minnesota
February — 1, Michigan; 7, at Indiana; 10, Northwestern; 16, at Rutgers; 19, Maryland; 22, Indiana; 26, at Ohio State
March — 2, Rutgers; 7, at Wisconsin; 10, at Nebraska; 13-17, Big Ten tournament at Chicago