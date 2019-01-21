Before tipping off its game against league-leading Rutgers on Wednesday, the Iowa women’s basketball program will honor the coach of the opposing team.
Scarlet Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer, who spent 12 seasons as the Hawkeyes’ coach and led the program to its only Final Four appearance, will be recognized prior to the start of 14th-ranked Rutgers’ 7 p.m. game against the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the recognition is being given to honor Stringer for reaching 1,000 career victories earlier this season.
“We hope that people will come out and cheer for Vivian for all that she has meant to women’s basketball before the game and then we hope they’ll cheer for the Hawkeyes during the game,’’ Bluder said.
Stringer became the sixth coach of an NCAA Division I women’s or men’s team to win 1,000 games when Rutgers defeated Central Connecticut State on Nov. 15.
Of those victories, 269 came during her tenure at Iowa from 1983-95.
Stringer arrived in Iowa City from Cheyney State in 1983 and guided a program which had only two winning seasons in its first nine years of existence to unprecedented success.
Her first 11 Iowa teams finished with winning records and Stringer coached the Hawkeyes to six Big Ten championships, eight NCAA tourney berths and an appearance in the 1993 Final Four.
“She’s a hall of famer, led our program to the Final Four. Vivian brought the program a lot of respect and really put Iowa women’s basketball on the map,’’ Bluder said. “It’s a unique situation, honoring the coach of the opposing team before a game, but it’s deserved.’’
This season, Stringer’s Scarlet Knights are 15-3 and bring a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game, including victories in their first seven Big Ten games. Iowa enters the game in a three-way for second in the conference, two games back at 5-2.