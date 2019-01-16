UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the second Wednesday in a row, the Iowa basketball team took the court in a Big Ten road game without leading scorer and rebounder Tyler Cook.
The result was the same. The Hawkeyes received big production inside from Luka Garza, got a lot of help from Ryan Kriener and made the plays they needed to down the stretch to pull out an 89-82 victory over Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Garza collected 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 19 points, including a decisive 3-pointer in the final minute, to help the 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes win their fourth straight game and claim their ninth victory in the past 10 outings.
The Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) shot 50 percent from the field and made 12 3-point field goals, a season high for Big Ten play. And with the game hanging in the balance, they finally played defense the way they have for most of the past few weeks.
"Garza was great and Bohannon makes the big shot …," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "You’ve got to give Penn State credit for the way they fought back. But we maintained our composure, got the lead back and got the stops we needed."
The lead and the momentum of the game swung back and forth all night, but the Hawkeyes seemed to be in control after Connor McCaffery capped a 10-0 scoring run with a drive to the hoop that made it 79-72 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.
Penn State (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) needed little more than a minute to wipe out that lead. Josh Reaves, who had picked up his fourth foul during the Iowa run, nailed back-to-back 3-pointers and Lamar Stevens scored inside to give the Nittany Lions an 80-79 edge.
The Hawkeyes didn’t flinch. After an exchange of baskets, Connor McCaffery made a free throw to tie the score at 82-82 and Garza gave Iowa a 1-point lead on a free throw with 1:36 to go.
Penn State’s Mike Watkins was fouled while missing a dunk at the other end, but he missed both free throws, setting the stage for the biggest sequence of the game.
McCaffery missed a 3 with the shot clock expiring, but Joe Wieskamp ran down the long rebound, wrestling the ball away from Jamari Wheeler. Rather than run more time off the shot clock, Bohannon pulled up and buried a 25-foot bomb to make it 86-82 with 35.8 seconds to go.
"It’s a good shot because he took it," Coach McCaffery said. "I would have been surprised if he didn’t shoot it. It’s great coaching."
The Hawkeyes were able to close it out from there. Kriener made one foul shot with 19.9 seconds left, and Wieskamp made two more with just 0:01.7 showing.
Kriener scored in double figures for the fourth time in the past five games, matching his career high with 15 points. He blew past Watkins for easy baskets three straight times down the court in the middle of the second half.
Isaiah Moss added 12 points, all of them in the first half, and Wieskamp netted 10, all in the second half.
"I challenged him at halftime," McCaffery said of Wieskamp. "He didn’t have a good first half. He knows it. I didn’t have to tell him. He broke down defensively and made some mistakes that are somewhat common for a freshman, I guess. … I challenged him at halftime to be who he is and make an impact on the game, do what you do at both ends, and he was great, rebounding the ball, defensively. He was special, as he usually is."
Reaves and freshman guard Rasir Bolton each scored 16 points to lead Penn State with fellow freshman Myles Dread adding 14, including three 3s in the first 2 ½ minutes to stake the Nittany Lions to a quick 8-point lead.
Stevens, the team’s leading scorer and the MVP of last year’s NIT, was held to eight points on 4-for-18 shooting.
Iowa led by as much as nine points in the middle of the first half after Moss capped a 12-0 run by draining three consecutive 3-pointers. Bolton led a charge that gave Penn State a 45-40 halftime cushion, Iowa briefly grabbed the upper hand on a pair of 3-point plays by Wieskamp early in the second half, but after a technical on Garza, Penn State surged back into a 68-60 lead before Iowa rallied again.
Cook, who missed a game at Northwestern last week because of a sore knee, sat out this one after spraining his ankle Saturday against Ohio State.
"He wasn’t ready. He’s close," McCaffery said. "He tried (Tuesday), and he tried today. The thing with a sprained ankle, you can run but you can’t cut. He had no explosion. To his credit, he realized he really wouldn’t have helped us if he was out there laboring."
McCaffery said he is hopeful that Cook will be ready to play Sunday against Illinois.