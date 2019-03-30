GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds today to lead the Iowa women's basketball team to a 79-61 win over North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes used balance beyond on the contributions of their all-American center to earn the program's first Elite Eight appearance in 26 years.
Hannah Stewart finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Tania Davis contributed 10 points and Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle scored nine apiece to send Iowa into a 6 p.m. regional championship game Monday, when a Final Four berth will be on the line.
Gustafson tied an NCAA single-season record with her 33rd double-double of the season, but scored just two of her points in the opening quarter today as Iowa used balance to open a 16-11 lead which grew to 37-24 by halftime.
North Carolina State (28-6) pulled as close at 43-38 early in the third quarter but a 3-pointer by Alexis Sevillian and two baskets by Gustafson allowed the Hawkeyes to regain a 50-40 lead with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the quarter.
Iowa, which matched a school record for wins with the victory while improving to 29-6 on the year, led by as many as 21 points in the final quarter.
The Wolfpack was led by 16 points from Kiara Leslie.
