An Iowa women’s basketball player will never again wear jersey number 10.
The number worn for the past four seasons by consensus national player of the year Megan Gustafson is being retired.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that honor Wednesday night during the team’s "Celebr-EIGHT" ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, an event held to honor the accomplishments of a Hawkeye team which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last month.
Barta caught Gustafson by surprise with the announcement, telling the audience, "We’re retiring her jersey."
The two-time Big Ten player of the year received a standing ovation from her teammates as a framed black Iowa jersey bearing Gustafson’s number and an engraved inscription was presented to the 6-foot-3 post player from Port Wing, Wisconsin.
Only one other player in Hawkeye women’s basketball history, Michelle "Ice" Edwards, has had her number retired.
Her jersey number, 30, was retired at the completion of her career in 1988 after she earned Big Ten player of the year and consensus all-American honors after leading Iowa to a 29-2 record and the program’s first-ever No. 1 national ranking.
Gustafson’s recognition Wednesday came during a ceremony where the Atlanta Tipoff Club presented Gustafson with the Naismith Trophy as the national player of the year and awarded coach Lisa Bluder the Naismith Award as the national coach of the year.
The honors followed a 29-7 season by Iowa, which followed winning its first Big Ten tournament championship since 2001 with an NCAA tourney run deeper than any the Hawkeyes had made since reaching the Final Four in 1993.
Gustafson led the nation in scoring the past two seasons and ended her collegiate career owning 16 Iowa records, including the school’s career scoring and rebounding marks. In addition to averaging 27.8 points and 13.3 rebounds during her senior season, she also led the country with a 69.6-percent shooting touch.
A second-round selection of the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft earlier this month, Gustafson was also honored Wednesday in Des Moines. She was recognized on the floor of the house and the senate at the Iowa statehouse and was also honored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.