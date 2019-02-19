IOWA ITEMS

No. 600: Tuesday’s game was the 600th men’s basketball regular season game played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which opened during the 1982-83 season. The Hawkeyes are now 457-143 in those games.

Low numbers: Not only were the 65 points scored by Iowa a season low — it had 66 against Wisconsin — the Hawkeyes also had their lowest first-half point total of the season: 23.

Up next: Iowa’s next game will be Friday at home against Indiana. Game time is 8:15 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1.