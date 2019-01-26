IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder needs one word to describe what transpired during the final minutes of the Iowa women’s basketball team’s game earlier this month at Purdue.
"Chaotic," is how the Hawkeye coach sums up of the biggest handful of minutes Iowa would like to have back during an otherwise solid 15-4 start to the season.
The Hawkeyes let an eight-point lead slip away in the final six minutes of a 62-57 loss at Mackey Arena on Jan. 10, Iowa’s most recent loss and the lowest offensive output of the season for a team which leads the Big Ten in scoring.
That loss against the Boilermakers is the only thing separating the Hawkeyes and league-leading Rutgers in the Big Ten standings.
Iowa had only two field goals and scored just seven points in a ragged finish which included all-American Megan Gustafson fouling out with just under two minutes to play and the Hawkeyes being whistled for an intentional foul away from the ball with 11 seconds remaining in a one-point game.
That gave Purdue two free throws and kept the ball in the Boilermakers hands to craft an unforgettable finish in a game Bluder would prefer to forget.
"It was pretty chaotic with two reports of fouls called on the wrong number, just chaotic," Bluder said. "But, we should have played better with the ball, too. There were just a lot of things."
The 17th-ranked Hawkeyes get a chance to move past that today, hosting Purdue in a 2 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Boilermakers, 15-6 on the year, currently join Maryland and Iowa in sharing second place in the Big Ten standings at 6-2.
Looking to build off the momentum from Wednesday’s 72-66 win over 14th-rated Rutgers, Bluder said the Hawkeyes know what they’re getting into against Purdue.
While the Scarlet Knights challenged Iowa with man-to-man defense, Purdue typically approaches defense differently.
"We know they’ll play a 1-2-2 zone. They’ve been playing it all season," Bluder said. "And, we know that we’ll have to be ready to deal with it for 40 minutes."