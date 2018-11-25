IOWA CITY — It’s early. Very early.
The Iowa basketball team has played only five games.
So it’s a little too soon for the surviving members of the 1969-70 Iowa team to start getting nervous about the status of their school record for free throw shooting.
But if the current Hawkeyes keep shooting foul shots the way they have so far, a record that has been untouched and relatively unthreatened for nearly a half century could be in jeopardy.
Through those five games, Iowa is shooting 79.1 percent at the foul line, which currently ranks as the 15th best mark in the country.
That 1969-70 Iowa team, which went 20-5 and won the Big Ten championship, established the all-time Iowa record by making 78 percent. Four starters — Fred Brown, Chad Calabria, Glenn Vidnovic and Ben McGilmer — all shot better than 80 percent. The late John Johnson, who averaged more than 27 points per game, was the slacker at 75.2.
The only other Iowa team ever to shoot upwards of 75 percent was the 1968-69 team, comprised of most of the same players as the 1970 squad. It made 77.1 percent.
The best number since 1971 is the 74.4 percent shot by the 2014-15 team.
This current team not only is shooting a very high percentage but it is getting to the line very frequently. Iowa is averaging 36.4 free throw attempts per game and is averaging 28.8 makes. Both those marks lead the country right now and also would be school records.
"I think it just shows that we’re a team that focuses on getting the ball inside, and once we get it inside we’re either going to score or they’re going to foul us …," sophomore Luka Garza said.
"We work on our free throws every day, and we’re a good free throw shooting team. We’re just going to keep getting to that line because it’s helping us out a lot."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery agrees that his team’s focus on funneling the ball inside has helped lead to the high number of trips to the line.
"We've got some front court guys who can score …," he said. "So that's part of it. We get to the glass. That's part of it. I think we have guys that are intelligent enough to know when and when not to drive. We run a motion offense, so we're going to move it, move it, drive it, move it, drive it."
McCaffery feels there is a correlation between the quantity of free throws his team is shooting and the high percentage.
"The more you get there, the more comfortable you get," he said.
And right now the Hawkeyes are very comfortable at the line.
"Game reps are the best kind of practice," said freshman guard Connor McCaffery, one of six players on the team with more than 15 attempts and one of five shooting better than 85 percent. "You want to get out there and get your feet wet, get a lot of reps. Going into conference play, I don’t think there will be any kind of nerves at all. We’re just going to continue on this path."
Coach McCaffery also expects this to continue as his team enters a tough stretch of four games in 10 days against power-6 conference opponents. That begins Tuesday with a home game against unbeaten Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
"We spend a lot of time on it, but I think we have good shooters …," McCaffery said. "I don’t know that there’s anybody on our team that if they get fouled I’m worried about. They can go and foul anybody and we’re confident they’re going to make it."