IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team takes on Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night, but head coach Fran McCaffery wasn’t asked a single question about the Hornets in his weekly session with the media Monday.
Too many other things to talk about.
There were lots of questions about the Hawkeyes’ gritty trek to the championship of the 2K Empire Classic over the weekend. Reporters asked about free throw shooting, Luka Garza, Connor McCaffery, Tyler Cook, the early-season success of Big Ten teams.
And the fact the Hawkeyes already have popped into the national rankings.
They were listed No. 20 in the second Associated Press poll of the young season Monday. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since the end of the 2015-16 season and the earliest in the season they’ve been ranked since 2005.
McCaffery brushed the whole thing off as fairly inconsequential and he’s right. Still, it’s a sign that the basketball world took notice of what the Hawkeyes did to Oregon and UConn in New York City a few days ago.
“Obviously, we're happy about it. I'm happy for the guys,’’ McCaffery said. “But we've played four games. You have got to temper it a little bit and continue to strive to get better.
“Obviously we made a big step. I felt we competed. I felt we really were locked into the game plan. I said that to the guys afterwards. To beat teams of that caliber on that stage, you've got to be locked in as a unit, and we were. You guys can see the remainder of our schedule and how difficult it is, so it's going to be critical that we continue to do those things night in and night out.’’
The Iowa players had similar responses. There were a lot shrugged shoulders.
“It feels good but at the same time we’re not satisfied. We’re not,’’ redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery said. “We think we deserve to be ranked and we expected this but at the same time we expect more of each other.’’
Coach McCaffery admitted that if he still voted in the weekly coaches poll — he doesn’t — he would have voted for his own team this week.
Center Luka Garza said: “We definitely earned it with what we did this weekend.’’
But he added that no one on the Iowa roster is going to let this go to their head.
“I think for everyone, last year keeps us grounded,’’ he said.
Rising in polls: Last week, the Big Ten had three teams in the AP Top 25.
This week it has six: Michigan is ninth, Michigan State 11th, Iowa 20th, Ohio State 23rd, Purdue 24th and Wisconsin 25th.
And the top three teams among the others receiving votes are Nebraska, Indiana and Maryland.
Still learning: One Iowa player who did not put up big statistical numbers in New York City was Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp. He scored just four points against Oregon and one against UConn.
It may have been the first game of his basketball life in which he did not make a field goal. But he managed to contribute in other ways.
“We’ve got a really good team with a lot of scoring options,’’ Wieskamp said Monday. “Obviously, I didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities out there but I know my time will come. I just tried to do a lot of little things to help us win …
“It’s early in the season,’’ he added. “I’m still trying to figure out my role.’’
The freshman did enjoy playing two games in Madison Square Garden.
“It was an awesome experience,’’ Wieskamp said. “They call it the greatest arena in the world for a reason. It was a lot of fun. I’ll definitely remember the experience forever.’’
Freebies: Through four games, Iowa is averaging a nation-leading 38.3 free throw attempts per game and has made more foul shots (120) than any team in the country so far.
Pemsl questionable: Junior forward Cordell Pemsl did not play in the two games in New York and McCaffery said he still wasn’t sure of his status for this week.
“We just did film and free throws and shooting and lifting Saturday and Sunday,’’ he said. “We'll go hard today. So we'll see where he's at.’’
POWS: Former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ is 2 for 2.
He was named the Big Ten’s player of the week again this week after sharing the award with Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in the first week of the season. Happ averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and shot 68.8 percent from the field in a pair of Wisconsin wins, including a 30-point effort against Xavier in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Indiana’s Romeo Langford was named the league’s freshman of the week after Maryland’s Jalen Smith won it the previous week. The 6-foot-6 Langford averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots during the week.