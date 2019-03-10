IOWA ITEMS

Family leader: With 20 points Sunday, Jordan Bohannon became the all-time leading scorer in his family with 1,183 career points. Older brother Jason had 1,170 in four years at Wisconsin and Matt Bohannon had 1,092 at Northern Iowa.

Shorthanded: Due to injuries and suspensions, Nebraska had only nine players in uniform, including only seven scholarship players. Senior walk-on Johnny Trueblood, who had played only 37 minutes all season, played 26 minutes in the game and although he did not score, he contributed six rebounds and four assists.

Up next: Iowa will play in the Big Ten tournament Thursday night against the winner of a game between 11th seed Illinois and 14th seed Northwestern. The game at Chicago’s United Center will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.