The Iowa basketball program seemingly may come up empty-handed in its quest to become involved in college basketball’s growing transfer market.
Notre Dame forward D.J. Harvey, who had narrowed his transfer options to Iowa and Vanderbilt, announced Tuesday that he will play for the Commodores.
And a report by Jeff Goodman of the Stadium indicates that the Hawkeyes also are out of the running for Sam and Joey Hauser, a pair of gifted 6-foot-9 players who are looking for a new place to play after leaving Marquette.
Goodman reported that the Hausers, who previously had Iowa among their final four, will now choose from among Wisconsin, Virginia and Michigan State. They already have visited Wisconsin, will be in Virginia on Thursday and will make an official visit to Michigan State next week before making a decision.
Harvey, a 6-foot-6 forward who played with Iowa’s Luka Garza at the AAU level, was in the top 50 on most national recruiting lists coming out of DeMatha High School in Washington D.C. He averaged 10.7 points per game while starting 29 games as a sophomore at Notre Dame last season.
He visited Iowa last week and Vanderbilt on Sunday before revealing his choice on Twitter on Tuesday: “Coach Stackhouse and the coaching staff at Vanderbilt have something brewing over in Tennessee! Can’t wait to be apart of it ... blessed and excited to say that I’ve committed to Vanderbilt University.’’
Harvey and the Hauser brothers all would have had to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules before becoming eligible in the 2020-21 season.
This leaves Iowa with no more than 10 scholarship players entering next season following the transfers of Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey and the decision of Tyler Cook to stay in the NBA draft.
Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp also is going through the NBA draft process and has until May 29 to decide whether or not he will return to Iowa for his sophomore season.