IOWA CITY — The Big Ten marathon isn’t over, but the Iowa women’s basketball team put itself in a race to the finish line Sunday.
The 14th-ranked Hawkeyes forged a tie at the top of the conference standings, taking down seventh-ranked Maryland 86-73 in front of a crowd of 10,716 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We get every team’s best shot, and we got it today,’’ Terrapins coach Brenda Frese said.
Maryland had its fill of Megan Gustafson, but also discovered the all-American center is surrounded by a capable supporting cast.
Gustafson topped the 2,500-point scoring plateau on her way to a 31-point performance, but a string of critical plays by her teammates helped the Hawkeyes secure the program’s first win in seven tries against the Terrapins since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
A 3-point basket from the right corner by Alexis Sevillian with 2 minutes, 29 seconds remaining gave Iowa a 75-69 advantage.
A lay-in by Hannah Stewart just under a minute later and free throws — one by Tania Davis and a string of six by Makenzie Meyer over the final :52 — allowed the Hawkeyes to maintain a two-possession advantage down the stretch.
“We believe in all of our parts. Part of the guards’ responsibilities is to find Megan with great assists, but they also know that we have full belief in them knocking down 3-point shots,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
“We have full belief in them when they drive and get to the line. We have full belief in them, but we’re also smart and know we’ve got a special player in Megan.’’
That collaboration allowed the Hawkeyes to withstand multiple runs by Maryland in the only match-up of the regular season between the Big Ten’s two preseason favorites.
The last came late in the third and early in the fourth quarter when the Terrapins strung together 11 straight points, erasing a 58-48 lead Gustafson had given Iowa by hitting two free throws with :55 to go in the third quarter.
A jumper by Taylor Mikesell moved Maryland in front 59-58 with 7:43 to play and the teams traded leads three more times before Meyer took a feed from Kathleen Doyle and scored on a breakaway lay-in with 6:44 remaining that put Iowa on top for good at 62-61.
Gustafson got off to a slow start, missing four of her first five shots but recovered to collect all but seven of her 31 points in the final two quarters. She finished with her 24th double-double of the season as well, grabbing 17 rebounds as she wore down the Terrapins.
“They threw extra bodies at me, a box-and-one, a little of everything, but I was able to figure out what I needed to do,’’ Gustafson said.
Both Gustafson and her teammates have gotten used to that.
“Nobody wants to leave Megan, so that leaves driving lanes for the rest of us. People have to pick how to play us,’’ said Davis, who finished with 13 points in an effort complemented by 12 points from both Stewart and Doyle.
Iowa continued to run a lot of what it wanted to accomplish through Gustafson, mostly because it works.
“We’re always hunting for Megan,’’ Bluder said. “They did a great job of defending her, but she will wear teams down. Eventually she will get open. Eventually, they will foul out because you really can’t guard her. … She just wears people out.’’
Frese felt that is what happened to the Terrapins (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten), noting how Iowa’s willingness to take the ball to the rim led the Hawkeyes to a 27-of-29 game at the line on a day when Maryland attempted just eight free throws, hitting four.
She also appreciated the way her team fought through its foul trouble and rallied in the final quarter after falling behind by double digits.
“It felt like one of those games where you don’t want your season to end. It felt like March and I loved that,’’ Frese said. “We tried to throw everything at Megan, but she is an all-American for a reason.’’
Stephanie Jones finished with a team-high 21 points for Maryland while Iowa (21-5, 12-3) limited the Terrapins’ leading scorer, Kaila Charles, to two points on 1-of-13 shooting.
“Their defensive game plan was spectacular,’’ Frese said. “She isn’t going to have another game like that.’’
With three games left in the regular season, the Hawkeyes return to the road Thursday with a game at Indiana.
Gustafson said Iowa must learn from what transpired Sunday.
“No matter who we’re facing or what kind of situation we’re in, we know now that we can pick it up, whether that’s scoring the ball or getting defensive stops,’’ Gustafson said. “This was the type of game that can really help us.’’