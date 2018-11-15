NEW YORK — If someone had told Fran McCaffery that his Iowa basketball team was going to shoot 35.2 percent from the field Thursday night and make only one field goal in the final 12 minutes, he would have been, well … worried.
But it’s amazing what vastly improved defense and superb free throws shooting can do for a team.
The Hawkeyes played the sort of hard-nosed defense that was missing most of last season and made 28 of 30 shots from the foul line in the second half to upset No. 13 Oregon 77-69 in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Iowa (3-0) will take on UConn in the championship game Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskies sprung an upset of their own earlier Thursday evening, taking down No. 15 Syracuse 83-76.
The Hawkeyes did not shoot well in the game, especially in the second half, but they held Oregon to 37.1-percent shooting and dominated the boards, outrebounding the taller Ducks 46-34.
"I think what you saw tonight was a team that really fought together and shared the ball ...'' McCaffery said. "I thought it was really an unselfish group tonight.''
Iowa grabbed control of the game from the opening tip, which 6-foot-9 Tyler Cook was able to win from 7-2 freshman phenom Bol Bol.
It opened an early 8-0 lead and never looked back. In the second half, the Hawkeyes' lead never dropped below seven points.
The Ducks (2-1) came out for the second half determined to get back in the game but the Iowa defense forced them to miss their first five shots of the half.
"We could start to see the frustration in them then,'' Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "That's when we knew we had them.''
Bohannon led a very balanced attack with 16 points with Luka Garza adding 12 and Ryan Kriener 11. Cook finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Hawkeyes even got a lift from walk-on Riley Till, who came in to grab three rebounds while playing significant minutes in the first half.
"I'm really proud of Riley Till,'' McCaffery said. "He really came in and fought. We're down Cordell (Pemsl) so I told him yesterday 'You're No. 10. You're going to be in there.' He did a great job.''
Ehab Amin led Oregon with 25 points and Bol added 14 but the towering son of former NBA player Manute Bol wasn’t that big a factor in the contest. He blocked four shots within the first few minutes of the game, then never swatted another and appeared to have problems with cramps in the second half.
"I know me personally and I think our entire team, we were looking forward to the challenge of defending Bol and the rest of their team,'' Cook said.
Kriener made some of the biggest plays of the game. After Oregon whittled Iowa’s lead to four points late in the first half, he led an 11-0 scoring run. Kriener scored inside over Bol and Jordan Bohannon, Kriener and Maishe Dailey followed with 3-pointers to make it 39-24.
Kriener scored Iowa’s next-to-last field goal with 12 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the game, slipping past Bol for a dunk off a great entry pass from Bohannon.
Iowa held on from there by consistently making free throws. Seven different players combined to sink 22 of 24 foul shots after that.
The only Iowa field goal in those final 12 minutes was a 3-pointer by Garza with 3:35 remaining.
In Connecticut, the Hawkeyes will be facing a once-great program that is rebuilding under new head coach Dan Hurley.
"It's a great challenge,'' McCaffery said. "It's a storied program with a great coach. We need to be ready.''