NEW YORK — Memo to the rest of the Big Ten: Watch out. Iowa plans to play defense this season.
And, by the way, the Hawkeyes also have a pretty potent interior duo in Tyler Cook and Luka Garza.
All of that was on full display Friday night as Iowa turned in its second straight strong defensive effort and cruised to a 91-72 victory over UConn in the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Cook scored 26 points and Garza added 22 and the duo also combined for 15 rebounds to propel the Hawkeyes to their first in-season tournament championship outside the state of Iowa since they claimed the 1998 San Juan Christmas Classic. Both players made the all-tournament team and Garza was named the MVP.
Connor McCaffery, playing extended minutes in place of foul-plagued Jordan Bohannon, added a career-high 19 points and also handed out five assists.
But for the second straight night, it was cohesive team defense that carried the Hawkeyes.
“Any time you come to the Big Apple and win a championship on this floor, it’s a tremendous feeling,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, admitting that his team displayed maturity and a commitment to defense that often was lacking last season.
“I think the biggest difference from a year ago is we’re more together,’’ Cook said. “We’re more connected at both ends of the floor. We’re playing for one another and our coaching staff and our program with more pride than we did a year ago …
“I think you guys have seen in the first few games this season that we’ve taken steps in the right direction,’’ the junior forward added. “There’s still a long way to go and we have a lot things to work on, but I like where we’re at.’’
UConn shot just 42.6 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers. In a Thursday night semifinal upset of No. 15 Syracuse, the Huskies had made 12 of 21 shots from 3-point range but they went more than 30 minutes into Friday’s game before hitting their first 3.
“They made 12 3s against Syracuse and we wanted to come out and really put an emphasis on that …’’ Connor McCaffery said. “We just wanted to make sure we were contesting their threes but also closing down and defending their drives.’’
As in their semifinal victory over No. 13 Oregon, the Hawkeyes were in control the entire way. The only times they trailed were at 2-0 and 4-3 before a 9-0 scoring run led by Garza and capped by an Isaiah Moss 3-pointer put them in command.
Garza netted 18 of his points in the first half and by halftime, Iowa had a 43-27 cushion. The lead reached 20 when Cook scored six straight points early in the second half. The lead peaked at 72-47 with 7 minutes, 7 seconds remaining after McCaffery twice fed Cook for dunks.
UConn turned up the pressure, went on a 14-2 scoring run and chopped the lead to 13 on four different occasions after that. However, with 1:44 remaining, Huskies coach Danny Hurley strongly objected to a foul call, incurred his second technical foul and was ejected from the game.
The resulting four free throws — two by Bohannon, two by McCaffery — ended any thoughts of a crazy comeback by the Huskies.
Coach McCaffery said the play of his son was a key in the game. Bohannon picked up two fouls in the first 89 seconds and played very little for the remainder of the half. The Hawkeyes didn’t miss a beat without him, thanks to Connor.
“I thought he did a great job of handling their pressure, which was really intense …’’ Coach McCaffery said. “He settles everybody else down.’’
Jalen Adams led UConn with 20 points but 14 of those came after Iowa had built its 25-point lead. Eric Cobb added 16 points for the Huskies (3-1).
Oregon, after losing to Iowa on Thursday, bounced back to win the third-place game, getting 26 points from Bol Bol in an 80-65 victory over Syracuse.