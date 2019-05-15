Three-year walk-on Riley Till has worked his way into a scholarship for the 2019-20 Iowa basketball season.
Coach Fran McCaffery announced today that the redshirt junior will be placed on scholarship for the upcoming season after seeing action in 16 games and increased minutes last season for the Hawkeyes.
“Riley earned this scholarship,’’ McCaffery said in a statement. “He is the consummate teammate, a good student and has worked extremely hard to improve his game the past three years. He has helped our team, and makes us better.’’
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Dubuque native averaged 4.7 minutes and 1.4 points per game last season for Iowa. A product of the prep program at Dubuque Wahlert, he scored a career-high 10 points during 20 minutes of action in the Hawkeyes’ win over Savannah State and made an impact in a Hawkeye win over Oregon and a come-from-behind victory at Penn State.
“I am grateful for the constant support of my family as well as the amazing Hawkeye fan base. Being an Iowa Hawkeye is a dream come true and I look forward to getting back to work with my brothers,’’ Till said.