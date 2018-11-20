IOWA CITY — Luka Garza’s 9-pound cyst received a lot of air time last week.
Every time Iowa’s sophomore center did something on the court during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, the ESPN2 television announcers hearkened back to the fact that Garza had a benign volleyball-sized mass surgically removed from his spleen back on Sept. 7.
And here he was playing well — make that very well — in victories over a nationally-ranked Oregon team and traditional power UConn.
Garza scored 22 points in the championship game win over UConn and was named the tournament’s MVP.
The ESPN2 guys seemed surprised that he played so well.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, who will lead the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes into a home game with Alabama State tonight, wasn’t surprised at all.
“To be honest with you, I think that's what we all kind of expected, he'd be playing that well at this time of the year …’’ he said. “You're looking at potentially a season-ending surgery, and here he is picking up the MVP award for a prestigious tournament. It's just a credit to his character.’’
McCaffery said he thinks it’s largely a product of how much work Garza put in during the summer months. Most of Iowa’s players used last season’s 14-19 record as motivation during summer workouts, but McCaffery said Garza’s off-season work was “unparalleled.
“He worked so hard, and he was playing so well,’’ McCaffery said. “So the surgery was obviously a scare to all of us, most importantly for his health, but the surgery went well, and he was diligent in his recovery. He just picked right back up where he left off …
“He was playing so well, was in such phenomenal shape before the surgery. That's why he didn't miss a beat.’’
Garza said he worked on pretty much every facet of his game during the off-season, including just being tougher around the basket.
“I think I saw last year I shot a good percentage but there were shots I would miss that were just pretty easy,’’ he said. “I just think working on that, working on my overall post game. Defensively, I had a huge focus on trying to become a better pick-and-roll defender and a better post defender.’’
And clearly, too, he worked on both his free throw shooting and his 3-point shot.
Both were on display in the games in New York as he not only scored a lot of points — 34 in the two games — but scored them at crucial moments.
In a semifinal victory over Oregon, the Hawkeyes scored a majority of their points down the stretch on free throws but the one field goal they had in the final 12 minutes was a 3-pointer by Garza with 3:35 to go that put a dagger in the heart of the Ducks.
He said he loves being the guy who takes big shots at big moments, recalling that the last time he played at Madison Square Garden, he missed a couple of late threes in a Big Ten tournament loss to Michigan.
“That just kind of stuck with me throughout,’’ he said. “When I went into summer workouts, I just knew the next time I was in that situation I was going to knock down those threes.’’
In the championship game against UConn, Garza scored 18 points in the first half, including two more threes, to stake the Hawkeyes to a 43-27 halftime lead. Tyler Cook, who could have just as easily won the MVP trophy, did a majority of the damage in the second half although Garza added a couple of free throws with 3:27 remaining to help hold off a UConn run.
Through four games, he is averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 88.2 percent at the foul line.
The cyst is now a faint memory for him. He seems amused that it is still the topic of so much conversation.
“It’s pretty crazy,’’ Garza said. “I’m just really blessed to be where I’m at right now. I’m just thankful for all the doctors and surgeons that helped me out throughout that whole process. Just very thankful to be playing.’’