Iowa added an elite piece to its women’s basketball recruiting puzzle Tuesday, keeping a prospect at home who ranks among the top five players nationally in the 2020 senior class.
Caitlin Clark, a 5-foot-11 point guard from West Des Moines Dowling, announced on Twitter that she has selected the Hawkeyes over a final-three list of possibilities that included Iowa State and Notre Dame.
“Let’s go Hawks. #Committed,’’ Clark wrote in announcing that she will join three other high school seniors in signing with Iowa during the NCAA’s early-signing period which begins today.
Clark is the highest-ranked recruit to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 20 seasons Lisa Bluder has coached the program.
ESPNW HoopGurlz ranks her as the fourth-best prospect in the 2020 senior class and the second-best point guard available in the current recruiting cycle.
She is described in her ESPN profile as a “consummate playmaker who executes the half-court game with precision’’ and an “unselfish decision maker who makes passes with a purpose.’’
Clark can also shoot the ball.
A first-team Class 5A all-state selection the past two years as a sophomore and a junior, Clark led Iowa prep players with a scoring average of 32.5 points per game last season.
She also averaged seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game last season for a Dowling team which finished 17-8 and reached the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A state tournament.
A member of the USA Basketball U16 national team in 2017 and the 2019 Iowa Gatorade player of the year, Clark entertained dozens of scholarship offers.
She pared a list of possibilities that included Duke, Florida, Oregon, Oregon State and Texas to the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Fighting Irish in early August.
At Iowa, she will have an opportunity to compete from the start of her collegiate career.
Clark joins a program coming off of a 29-7 season which is currently starting a senior, preseason all-Big Ten selection Kathleen Doyle, at the point.
She is part of a 2020 Iowa recruiting class that gained earlier commitments from three other players.
Shateah Wetering, a 5-11 forward from Montezuma, Iowa, 6-3 post player Sharon Goodman of Crestwood High School in Cresco, Iowa, and 5-10 guard Lauren Jensen of North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota are also expected to sign with the Hawkeyes this week.