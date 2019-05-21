Iowa Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) go after a loose ball during the second half of a game at the Kohl Center in March.

A hip injury will sideline Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon for an extended period of time.

The all-Big Ten selection is scheduled to undergo a hip scope Wednesday morning at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a lengthy rehab process that will likely extend into the fall will follow.

"This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement.

"He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.''

Bohannon suffered the injury early in his junior season and managed the injury throughout the remainder of Hawkeyes' most recent season.

He attempted to avoid surgery with rest and rehab the past two months, but after further consultation with medical personnel and discussions with his family and coaches, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action.

After surgery, Bohannon will begin a rehab process and he will be re-evaluated throughout the summer and into the fall as he works toward an eventual return to the court. Bohannon has yet to use a redshirt season during his career.

Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-1 guard is just the seventh Hawkeye to register three 100-assist seasons. He totaled 118 assists to lead Iowa last season while ranking third on the team with a scoring average of 11.6 points per game.

The Marion, Iowa native ranked among the college game's premier late-game scorers, totaling 85 points over the final two minutes of regulation and overtime periods to help the Hawkeyes reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

