A hip injury will sideline Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon for an extended period of time.
The all-Big Ten selection is scheduled to undergo a hip scope Wednesday morning at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a lengthy rehab process that will likely extend into the fall will follow.
"This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement.
"He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.''
Bohannon suffered the injury early in his junior season and managed the injury throughout the remainder of Hawkeyes' most recent season.
He attempted to avoid surgery with rest and rehab the past two months, but after further consultation with medical personnel and discussions with his family and coaches, it was decided that surgery was the best course of action.
After surgery, Bohannon will begin a rehab process and he will be re-evaluated throughout the summer and into the fall as he works toward an eventual return to the court. Bohannon has yet to use a redshirt season during his career.
Heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-1 guard is just the seventh Hawkeye to register three 100-assist seasons. He totaled 118 assists to lead Iowa last season while ranking third on the team with a scoring average of 11.6 points per game.
The Marion, Iowa native ranked among the college game's premier late-game scorers, totaling 85 points over the final two minutes of regulation and overtime periods to help the Hawkeyes reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.
NCAA Tennessee Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives past Tennessee's Lamonte Turner (1) in the second half during a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak
NCAA Tennessee Iowa Basketball
Tennessee's Lamonte Turner (1) drives to the basket between Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
AP
NCAA Iowa Cincinnati Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts to a 3-point basket in the second half against Cincinnati in a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday. Iowa prevailed 79-72 in Columbus, Ohio.
AP
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 65-45. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) scores a basket with teammate Isaiah Roby (14), Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3), Luka Garza (55) and Tyler Cook (25) watching during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and teammates react at the end of the Hawkeyes' 93-91 loss to Nebraska.
AP
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and teammates react at the end of regulation against Nebraska Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Hawkeyes lost 93-91 in overtime.
AP
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 65-45. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice (0) dribbles against Iowa's Ryan Kriener, behind, and Jordan Bohannon, right, as Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) blocks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 65-45. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) shoots between Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) and Luka Garza (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 65-45. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Iowa Wisconsin Basketball
Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) and Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) go after a loose ball during the second half of a game at the Kohl Center in March.
Andy Manis
Badgers 65, Hawkeyes 45
Wisconsin Badgers guard Khalil Iverson (21) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half. The Wisconsin Badger hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Badgers 65, Hawkeyes 45
Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) is guarded by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) in the first half. The Wisconsin Badger hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) talks with acting head coach Andrew Francis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a hug from teammate Jordan Bohannon (3) after fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer gets a hug from teammate Jordan Bohannon (3) after fouling out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Rutgers won 86-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis (right) confers with guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during Iowa's March 2 game against Rutgers.
AP
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, passes against Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon goes up for a shot against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 90-70. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots a 3-pointer over Indiana's Devonte Green in overtime Friday. Bohannon made three 3s in the extra period to help Iowa to a 76-70 victory.
AP
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three-point basket over Indiana guard Devonte Green during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 76-70. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Indiana guard Romeo Langford, center, is pressured by Iowa's Nicholas Baer, rear, and Jordan Bohannon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 76-70 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates with teammates after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 76-70 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates with coach Fran McCaffery after the Hawkeyes' 76-70 overtime victory over Indiana.
AP
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, celebrates with teammate Luka Garza after making a 3-point basket against Indiana during overtime in Friday's game in Iowa City. Iowa won 76-70.
AP
Iowa Rutgers Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots over Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) releases the game-winning 3-point basket over Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) just ahead of the final buzzer of Sunday's Big Ten Conference battle at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Bohannon's strong finish helped the Hawkeyes to an 80-79 victory.
Associated Press
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots a three point basket over Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) at the end of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon and other Iowa players said it took some time to recover from the emotional high of winning Sunday's game against Northwestern.
AP
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, left, and Connor McCaffery, right, after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, center, celebrates with teammates after Sunday's game against Northwestern in Iowa City. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79.
AP
Iowa Indiana Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is chased by Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., on Feb. 7. Iowa won 77-72.
Associated Press
Iowa Indiana Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) is chased by Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Iowa won 77-72. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Iowa Indiana Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon elicited a reaction from the NCAA with a lighthearted tweet about an NCAA March Madness rug.
AP
Michigan Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, fights for a loose ball with Michigan's Zavier Simpson during the first half of a Feb. 1 game.
AP
Michigan Iowa Basketball
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis, center, shoots between Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, and Tyler Cook during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan Iowa Basketball
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, right, tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon watches from the bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 82-67. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, left, vies for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon and Michigan State's Thomas Kithier fights for a loose ball late in the first half of Thursday night's game.
AP
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid, left, vies for a loose ball with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, drives to the basket over Iowa's Luka Garza, left, and Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon watches from the bench during the second half of Thursday night's 82-67 loss to Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
AP
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, right, drives to the basket against the defense of Iowa's Luka Garza, left, and Jordan Bohannon (3) during Thursday's Big Ten Conference clash in Iowa City.
Associated Press
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon has begun wearing a beard to "look like a veteran for once.''
AP
012719-OUTTAKES-002
Looking at the back of Iowa's Jordan Bohannon #3 shoe's when the ball is being brought in from out-of-bounds from photographers seat #11 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Camera: Canon EOS 7D Mark II Lens: EF24-70mm f/2.8L II USM at 24mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/4.0; ISO 5000 Manual; Partial metering
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Time
012019-qct-spt-iowa-bkb-009
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon #3 drives up the court past Illinois Trent Frazier #1 during Sunday's basketball game against the University of Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Kevin E. Schmidt
012019-qct-spt-iowa-bkb-010
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) defends against Illinois' Trent Frazier during Sunday's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
012019-qct-spt-iowa-bkb-011
Illinois Giorgi Bezhanishvili #15 defends against Iowa's Jordan Bohannon #3 bringing in the ball during Sunday's basketball game against the University of Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Iowa Penn St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) takes a shot over Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/John Beale)
John Beale
Iowa Penn St Basketball
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) goes to the basket past Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) Connor McCaffery (30).
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon watches as the time ticks off the clock Saturday against Ohio State. Only a minute or so earlier, Bohannon scored the 1,000th point of his college career.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon walks off the court after Iowa's 72-62 victory over Ohio State Saturday. Bohannon pushed his career scoring total to 1,001 points in the game.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drives to the basket past Ohio State forward Kyle Young during the Hawkeyes' 72-62 victory Saturday.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guards Joe Wieskamp, left, and Jordan Bohannon, right, double team Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, center, during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City. Iowa won 72-62.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drive to the basket past Ohio State forward Kyle Young, right, during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
AP
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, right, looks to pass against Iowa's Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon during the first half of a a Jan. 9 game between the two teams.
AP
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa players celebrate after guard Jordan Bohannon scored a basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer, center, drives to the basket against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, and forward Nicholas Baer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa players celebrate after guard Jordan Bohannon scored a basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Iowa won 73-63. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, right, looks to pass against Iowa forward Luka Garza, center, and guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Nebraska guard Glynn Watson Jr., left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during the first half of Jan. 6 game between the two teams.
AP
Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, walks off the court with teammate Cordell Pemsl after an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 93-84. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Pittsburgh Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Bryant Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, tries to steal the ball from Bryant guard Taylor McHugh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Pittsburgh Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates at the end of a college basketball game against Pittsburgh last month in Iowa City. Bohannon hopes his confidence is returning following a game against Savannah State in which he made six 3-pointers.
AP
N Iowa Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, dives to the floor to recover the ball as Northern Iowa guard Isaiah Brown, right, defends during the second half of Saturday's game in Des Moines. Iowa won 77-54.
AP
APTOPIX Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and teammate Cordell Pemsl, with light shirt and dark tie, celebrate as Austin Ash makes a 3-point field goal late in Wednesday's game.
AP
111118-Iowa-bb-006
Jordan Bohannon looks to get the ball inside during a game against Wisconsin-Green Bay earlier this season.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
100818-Iowa-BB-Media-Day-024
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) speaks to members of the media during the Iowa men's basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Bohannon poster
A poster bearing the likeness of Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was among the displays at the recent University of Iowa caravan even at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
Don Doxsie, Quad-City Times
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) passes the ball over Michigan State guard Joshua Langford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 96-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, passes against Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Ohio State won 82-64. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon plays against Minnesota in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 94-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
B10 Iowa Michigan Basketball
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives to the basket against Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten conference tournament, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Michigan won 77-71 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Jordan Bohannon
The sophomore guard had his share of detractors during the season but how much more can you ask of the kid? He became the first NCAA Division I player in 25 years to top 80 3-point field goals and 150 assists in each of his first two seasons at the college level. His 96 3-pointers are the second highest total in Iowa history and he did that in only 33 games. He’s easily on pace to become the Hawkeyes’ career leader in both assists and 3s. He should get the 3-point mark next season, in fact. He certainly could improve on defense and he could turn the ball over a little less. He should benefit from having Connor McCaffery healthy next season, which would allow Bohannon to play a little more off the ball and reap even more 3-point opportunities.
AP
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon celebrates a 3-pointer during the Hawkeyes' game against Northwestern Sunday in Iowa City.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, left, lays up a basket as Iowa's Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza, right, watch during the second half of Wednesday's game in Minneapolis.
AP
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 94-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon reacts at the end of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan State won 96-93. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Ohio State won 82-64. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon passes to Tyler Cook, not pictured, during an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Iowa City, Iowa.
David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
APTOPIX Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Michigan State last season.
AP
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Jordan Bohannon is one of the few Iowa players who has played well in road games. He has averaged 23.3 points per game in his past four games away from home.
AP
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against Nebraska's Evan Taylor (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon and Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. chase after a loose ball during the second half of Saturday's game in Lincoln, Neb.
AP
Wisconsin Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon has improved statistical numbers in almost every category this season.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Purdue center Isaac Haas, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half in Iowa City.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, left, drives past Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half Saturday in Iowa City.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Purdue guard Dakota Mathias (31) drives between Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, left, and Luka Garza, right, during the second half Saturday in Iowa City.
AP
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) goes up for a layup between Iowa guards Isaiah Moss, left, and Jordan Bohannon during the first half last Thursday in Champaign, Ill. Frazier scored 27 points in the loss.
AP
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) defends Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon during the first half of a Jan. 11 game between the two teams. Finke has announced he is leaving the Illinois program.
AP
Iowa Maryland Basketball
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland guard Anthony Cowan, center, as Cowan attempts to shoot over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Michigan Iowa Basketball
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives to the basket past Iowa's Jordan Bohannon during a Jan. 12 game. Defense was a major problem for the Hawkeyes all of last season.
AP
010218-IOWA-BASKETBALL-026
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots while covered by Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) during the first half Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Bohannon scored 12 points as Iowa lost 75-68 to fall to 0-3 in Big Ten play.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
010218-IOWA-BASKETBALL-037
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots while covered by Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Drake Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) walks off the court with head coach Fran McCaffery, right, after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Drake, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Drake Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon celebrates after making a basket during the second half of Saturday's win over Drake in Des Moines.
AP
Southern U Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket between Southern University's Emanual Shepherd, left, and LaQuentin Collins, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Southern U Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon stands on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern University, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Iowa St Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drives past Iowa State guard Donovan Jackson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Penn St Iowa Basketball
Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler, left, tries to steal the ball from Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon in a game last Saturday. Bohannon has struggled lately as the Hawkeyes have lost five of their past six games.
AP
120217-Iowa-PennSt-015
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon drives around Penn State's Mike Watkins, Saturday, December 2, 2017, during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz
Iowa Preview Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, had 30 points in the final game of the team's trip to the Cayman Islands. The Hawkeyes are 4-2 on the season heading into Tuesday's game against Virginia Tech.
AP file photo
Grambling St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, left, drives past Grambling State guard Ivy Smith Jr. during the second half of Thursday's game in Iowa City. Iowa won 85-74.
AP
Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon drives to the basket over Alabama State's Austin Rogers and Marice Wright during the first half of Sunday's game in Iowa City.
AP
Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Alabama State guard Tobi Ewuosho (5) grabs a rebound over Iowa's Jack Nunge, left, and Jordan Bohannon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
101617-hawkeyes-004
Iowa's Jordan Bohannon speaks to reporters at the Hawkeyes' basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. Bohannon was named to the 20-player watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
101617-hawkeyes-008
Jordan Bohannon poses for a photo during University of Iowa basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa Monday October 16, 2017.
Jeff Cook.QUAD-CITY TIMES
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said he and his teammates have noticed what NCAA tournament bracketologists think of their chances next season.
AP
NIT TCU Iowa Basketball
TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) tries to block a shot by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half Sunday in Iowa City. Bohannon, recorded his third consecutive double-double and finished with career highs of 25 points and 13 assists
AP
NIT TCU Iowa Basketball
TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) tries to block a shot by Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half of a second-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. TCU won 94-92. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
NIT TCU Iowa Basketball
TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) drives up court ahead of Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of a second-round game in the NIT NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Freshman Jordan Bohannon (3) leads Iowa with 82 3-point field goals through the first 33 games of the season.
AP
NIT S Dakota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket past South Dakota guard Tyler Peterson, right, during the first half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 87-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP
NIT S Dakota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket past South Dakota guard Tyler Peterson, right, during the first half of a first-round NIT game Wednesday in Iowa City.
AP
NIT S Dakota Iowa Basketball
Iowa first-year stars Tyler Cook (5) and Jordan Bohannon (3) made strides throughout the year and both ended up making the all-Big Ten freshman team.
AP
B10 Indiana Iowa Basketball
Indiana guard Josh Newkirk, top, fouls Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the second half Thursday in Washington.
AP
Penn St Iowa Basketball
Tyler Cook, left, and Jordan Bohannon are two of the Hawkeyes' primary leaders as just sophomores.
AP
Subscribe to Breaking News