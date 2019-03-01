IOWA CITY — Megan Gustafson provided a hint of what her record-setting, award-winning basketball career at Iowa has truly been about earlier this week.
Responding to a question about why she has been able to shoot the ball at such a high percentage throughout her career, Gustafson explained she didn’t "want to ruin an assist" for a teammate.
"Who says something like that? But, that’s Megan. That’s who she is," Hawkeye guard Tania Davis said. "It’s never about Megan, never. She’s all about helping the team win."
That’s the real-life bottom line for Gustafson.
The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-3 post player has fought off double and triple teams throughout her basketball career, scoring more points than any player — male or female — in Iowa basketball history and collecting more rebounds than any player in the program’s history.
She broke both of those career records earlier this season, working toward her current total of 81 double-doubles, more than any player in Big Ten history.
"None of those things would have happened without my teammates," Gustafson said. "That’s the truth. I’m not scoring points if a teammate isn’t passing the ball to me, and when they do, it’s my job to get them the assist. It’s a team sport."
Coach Lisa Bluder has referred to Gustafson as a humble Hawkeye, an accurate description of a player who is more comfortable visiting kids in an Iowa City elementary school classroom or helping out on a community project than she is talking about her career.
"She couldn’t tell you how many points she has or how many rebounds she has. Those things, they aren’t what motivates Megan. She couldn't care less," Bluder said. "Her concern is and always has been about the team."
Those ideals have made Gustafson a joy to coach.
"People talk about low-maintenance players. Megan is a no-maintenance player," Bluder said. "We haven’t had to spend a minute motivating her or encouraging her to work. There hasn’t been one issue, on or off the court, that we’ve had to address with her."
Basketball has been a lifetime labor of love for the Port Wing, Wisconsin, native.
She grew up around the game in her tiny hometown — its population is 164 — while enjoying life along the shores of Lake Superior, a 30-minute drive southeast of Duluth, Minnesota.
Gustafson learned the game there.
Shooting hoops though the metal nets in the city park or at the school where her parents work, Gustafson quickly excelled at the sport.
Her father Clendon played basketball at Wisconsin-Superior, her mother Eva competed in volleyball and basketball at St. Scholastica and her older sister Emily played basketball at Upper Iowa.
"I grew up around the game," she said.
When only four girls decided to go out for basketball when Gustafson was in eighth grade, she was allowed to play for the middle school boys team. She did more than just play; she started for the eighth grade boys basketball team.
Gustafson held her own and recalls an opposing coach telling her to "take it easy" on his boys in the middle of one game.
"The coach told me he thought I was being too rough," Gustafson said. "I guess I figured out about that time that things were going to work out."
Port Wing is a small town, and South Shore is one of Wisconsin’s smallest high schools, but its basketball program is rich in history.
Jolene Anderson, who scored 2,312 points for Wisconsin from 2004-08, is a South Shore graduate, and it was her school scoring record Gustafson broke on her way to becoming the first high school player in Wisconsin history to score more than 3,000 points in her career.
"Megan has always had a knack for scoring the basketball," said Ryan Tiberg, one of three coaches Gustafson played for at South Shore.
He coached against a Gustafson-led team before arriving there prior to her junior season and opted to have his team hold the ball rather than deal with what Gustafson was dishing out.
"The fans booed, but it gave us about the only chance we had. She was a dominant player before I came to town," Tiberg said. "I didn’t change much when I got there. We ran everything we did through Megan. Her footwork was so good, it didn’t matter how many people we threw at her. Just like now, she found a way to be successful."
Gustafson believes her small-town roots have helped keep her grounded.
"I think where I come from, Port Wing, it’s made me who I am," Gustafson said. "It’s where I learned to work hard, where I learned how to play the game and not take anything for granted. I look forward to any chance I get to go home."
One of 11 students in her high school class, enrolling at a Big Ten university provided Gustafson with a life-changing move.
"She was so quiet at first. We thought maybe she didn’t like us," Iowa forward Hannah Stewart said.
Bluder entertained similar thoughts.
"Megan was quiet around her teammates, but then she explained our team was larger than her senior class," Bluder said. "She found herself in an entirely new environment."
Davis and Stewart said they did what they could to "get Megan out of her shell," but it took some work from former Hawkeye Chase Coley to make that happen.
"All props to Chase there. She had a tough shell to crack," Davis said. "She’s got a great personality, cares about her teammates and is great to be around."
Gustafson can play the game as well.
She currently averages 27.4 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for 12th-ranked Iowa, which plays its final regular-season home game against Northwestern at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Gustafson leads the country in scoring for the second straight season and is third nationally in rebounding. Her 70.4-percent shooting touch from the field also leads the country.
"She does it all," Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer said. "The beautiful part about Gustafson is that she runs, plays 34, 35 minutes and does everything on both ends of the floor. We had no answer for her."
The Scarlet Knights weren’t alone.
"We tried to throw everything at Megan, and none of it worked," Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. "She is a match-up nightmare. Sometimes we were throwing two or three at her, and it still didn’t make a difference. She is that talented."
Gustafson has recorded a double-double in 58 of Iowa’s last 67 games, including 22 of her last 23.
She has topped 30 points nine times this season, a mark that leads the NCAA, and has scored 20 or more points 15 times in the Hawkeyes’ 13-4 Big Ten season.
Gustafson has grown accustomed to that, drawing constant double- and triple-team attention from opposing defenses.
"That’s one thing I thought I might be done with after high school, but it’s been the same here," she said. "You get used to it, having two or three people trying to stop you from doing your job."
Gustafson just deals with it.
"If teams want to double and triple me, that means somebody else is open and I don’t have any problem getting somebody else the ball," she said.
So far, Gustafson has dished out 48 assists this season, a number that equals her team-leading total of blocks and contributes to Iowa’s average of 21.9 assists per game as a team.
"I love the game we play, how we work to share the ball," she said. "If I can get a good shot, great, but I like it when my teammates score, too."
That only adds to the efficiency and effectiveness that makes Gustafson one of the nation’s elite players.
Gustafson labels being regarded as a first-team All-American and national player of the year candidate "exciting."
But she is quick to add that she sees it as a result of Iowa’s team success.
"I couldn’t do anything without my teammates," Gustafson said. "It’s a team effort, totally."
That’s just Gustafson … being Gustafson.