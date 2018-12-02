IOWA AT MICHIGAN STATE
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Mich.
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa suffered a 72-66 loss to Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener on Friday night despite leading by eight points in the middle of the second half. Tyler Cook scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in the loss. Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon each added 11 points but Bohannon was held without an assist for the first time in 68 games.
• No. 9 Michigan State defeated Rutgers 78-67 in its Big Ten opener on Friday, getting 22 points and six assists from Cassius Winston and 20 points from Nick Ward. Winston currently leads the Big Ten in assists at 7.1 per game and is tied for third in the league in scoring at 17.9 points per game.
• The Spartans have played the past two games without starting guard and team captain Matt McQuaid, who suffered a bruised thigh last week in a game against Texas. He is considered “day to day.’’
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (6-1)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.4
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.9
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;6.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.1
Michigan State (6-2)
Kenny Goins;6-7;sr.;5.5
Kyle Ahrens;6-6;jr.;6.5
Nick Ward;6-9;jr.;14.6
Joshua Langford;6-5;jr.;17.5
Cassius Winston;6-1;jr.;17.9