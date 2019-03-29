IOWA VS. BAYLOR
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, Greenboro, N.C.
TV: ESPN2
SERIES: Baylor leads 1-0
FYI: The Bears enter the Elite Eight game riding a 26-game win streak dating to a 68-63 loss at Stanford on Dec. 15. ... Iowa and Baylor rank 1-2 nationally in assists, averaging 22.8 and 21.8 per game respectively. ... Big Ten player of the year Megan Gustafson and Big 12 player of the year Kalani Brown were named first- and second-team all-American post players by espnW last month. ... Baylor will be playing for its first Final Four berth since 2012 while Iowa will attempting to reach that level for the first time since 1993. ... All five Bears starters scored in double figures in Saturday's 93-68 regional semifinal win over South Carolina. ... Baylor forward Lauren Cox is the Big 12 defensive player of the year. ... At 6-foot-7 and 6-5, respectively, Brown and Cox help the Bears rank first nationally with an average of 7.2 blocks per game. ... Iowa has faced Baylor just once, dropping an 81-66 game in the Sweet 16 of the 2015 NCAA tourney in Oklahoma City.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
IOWA (29-6)
Hannah Stewart;6-2;sr.;11.2
Megan Gustafson;6-3;sr.;27.9
Tania Davis;5-3;sr.;10.3
Kathleen Doyle;5-9;jr.;12.1
Makenzie Meyer;5-9;jr.;9.4
BAYLOR (34-1)
Didi Richards;6-1;so.;6.8
Lauren Cox;6-4;jr.;12.7
Kalani Brown;6-7;sr.;15.6
Chloe Jackson;5-8;sr.;11.4
Juicy Landrum;5-8;jr.;11.5