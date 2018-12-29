IOWA CITY — It was supposed to be one last holiday cupcake. It almost turned into a post-Christmas debacle.
After feasting on the likes of Northern Iowa, Western Carolina and Savannah State the past two weeks, the Iowa men’s basketball team overcame some lackluster play and a hearty effort from Bryant to finish its non-conference slate with a 72-67 win Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It marks the first time since Tom Davis’ 1986-87 team — which included Roy Marble, B.J. Armstrong, Kevin Gamble, Brad Lohaus and Jeff Moe — Iowa has won all of its non-league games in a season.
“We did something that hasn’t been done in 32 years,” Iowa junior Jordan Bohannon said. “From Day 1, we said we wanted to change the position of this program. It says it all to do something like that.”
Iowa recorded wins over teams such as Oregon, Connecticut, Pittsburgh and Iowa State in the non-conference.
“It’s great,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said, “but we recognize what’s coming — 18 big games.
“It is a big challenge for us. I’m glad this part of the schedule is behind us. We’re pleased but not satisfied.”
Tyler Cook led Iowa (11-2) with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists while Bohannon chipped in 17 points.
The challenges get much, much steeper. The resumption of Big Ten play begins Thursday night at Purdue, followed by Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State.
And the performance will have to get much better.
Iowa turned the ball over 17 times, was 9 of 17 from the foul line in the second half and was even on the glass with a team not having anybody taller than 6-foot-5.
McCaffery said with some players banged up, his team couldn’t practice with the intensity it wanted in the last week.
“We had to get ready with a different structure, and I think clearly that might have affected us,” he noted.
Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island and a member of the Northeast Conference, has been a Division I program for just the past 10 years.
Even though the Bulldogs came in 326th out of 353 teams in the NET rankings, they were tied with the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes with 2 ½ minutes remaining.
“I was very proud of our guys’ effort,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “We controlled the tempo, and I’m proud of the way our guys fought.”
Bryant, which knocked in 10 3-pointers, slowed the tempo and often drained at least 25 to 26 seconds on the 30-second shot clock.
“That was tough for us,” Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp said. “Their first (nine or 10 games), they ran a different style and were more like Savannah State with run and jump. We noticed in the last game they were more under control. We didn’t know what to expect. We’ve got to realize that earlier and make changes mid-game.”
Bryant junior guard Adam Grant poured in 20 of his season-high 23 points before halftime, including a 3-pointer over Maishe Dailey before the intermission to trim the deficit to nine.
The Bulldogs (3-8) pulled to within one at 45-44 early in the second half following a Tanner Johnson trifecta. They tied the game twice in the final five minutes at 64 and 66.
“I saw a team ready to play,” Bohannon said. “You’ve got to give Bryant a lot of credit. They came from the jump. They hit a lot of tough shots, have some really good guards and ran some stuff we probably weren’t ready for.”
Cook, who played all 40 minutes, scored on a coast-to-coast drive with 2:23 left to inch Iowa in front, 68-66.
Bryant had three possessions to tie or take the lead, but could not convert.
Cook, Bohannon and Nicholas Baer made enough free throws in the closing 48 seconds to help Iowa survive.
“We had some huge stops,” Bohannon said. “That’s what we needed to get the win tonight.”
“Defensively, I thought we were OK at times, but we weren’t really good until the stretch,” McCaffery said.
Baer finished with 12 points and five blocked shots. Wieskamp closed with 10 points and five rebounds.
Iowa turns its focus to the Big Ten and trying to dig out of a 0-2 hole after losses to Wisconsin and Michigan State.
First, it could enjoy an 11-0 non-conference run.
“It is the first of many achievements of the year,” Cook said. “It was great for us to get that. Hopefully, we will keep rolling into conference play.”