DES MOINES — Jordan Bohannon never got a chance to play in Wells Fargo Arena during his prep basketball career, and you can tell it still irks him.
So when he got a chance to play in the Des Moines arena for the third time at the college level, he was determined to take his bitterness out on someone he feels deprived him of his best chance back in high school.
Bohannon took on the new role of defensive stopper as the 22nd-ranked Iowa basketball team completely smothered Northern Iowa freshman A.J. Green — and most of his teammates for that matter — to propel the Hawkeyes to an easy 77-54 victory over the Panthers in the final game of the final Hy-Vee Classic.
Tyler Cook turned in another superb all-around performance with game-high totals of 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, but it was the Hawkeyes’ first-half defensive effort that really swung the game in their favor.
UNI (4-6) missed 13 consecutive shots in the first half and shot only 21.4 percent from the field in those 20 minutes to fall behind by a 39-18 score. The Panthers never got significantly closer after that.
Green, the top freshman scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference, finished with just two points and a lot of that was because of the work of a highly motivated Bohannon.
The junior guard recalled that in his final game at Linn-Mar High School, Green buried a buzzer-beater for Cedar Falls to deprive Bohannon and his teammates a spot in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.
"That game will always have an imprint on my brain for the rest of my life," Bohannon admitted. "So any time I go against A.J. Green, there’s always going to be bad blood."
Bohannon rejected the notion that he handled Green, who is three inches taller, all by himself.
"I think we did a pretty good job right from the start but it took all five really concentrating on him off of transition …," he said.
"I knew I wanted to pressure him tonight and make his looks as tough as possible. I thought I did a pretty good job of that to start the game and hopefully got him a little frustrated."
Green ended up making just one of eight shots from the field and none of his four attempts from 3-point range.
"They did a pretty good job of denying me the ball," Green said. "Give them credit for that. You just need to keep shooting, though."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he loved the energy with which Bohannon attacked the freshman at the defensive end.
"You’ve got to bother him, you’ve got to be in his space, you’ve got to make him work, you’ve got to wear him down …," McCaffery said.
"J Bo was up in his face. J Bo picked him up early. But there’s down-screen action, there’s double-handoff action, there’s flex action. That’s all coming on top of what they do in transition, which is a lot of ball-screen action and that gives him the space he needs to work. We took that space away."
After that horrific first half, the Panthers finally got going a little bit in the second half, after the outcome was decided. They shot 51.9 percent after halftime although Green never found his stroke. He came into the game as a 92.6-percent free throw shooter but even missed his only two attempts from there when he finally got to the line.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson was a bit baffled by the way his team shot the ball.
"I felt like in the first 10 minutes that we were getting some good things out of our offense," he said. "I thought we were getting some good looks."
He noted that Iowa’s size advantage was a big factor in the game. Not only did the 6-foot-9 Cook have his way, but 6-11 sophomore Luka Garza also scored 17 points.
"We knew that was going to be a problem," Jacobson said. "Cook is playing about as well arguably as anyone in the country right now. There are only a handful of guys in the country who are doing all the things he does for his basketball team."
The Hawkeyes (8-2) shot well all night, hitting 53.8 percent from the field in the first half and 53.6 percent in the second half, as they showed no rust from a nine-day layoff following their victory over Iowa State.
"I think we did a really good job these last nine days of just locking in and staying focused and making sure we didn’t come out and have kind of an off game," Cook said. "It’s easy coming off finals and a nine-day break to kind of come out here and give a half effort. But we stayed focused as a team."