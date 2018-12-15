IOWA ITEMS

Pemsl sits: Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl watched the game in street clothes after unexpectedly playing against Iowa State last week. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Pemsl’s status remains uncertain as he continues to be bothered by hardware that was left in his knee from a previous surgery.

“He just didn’t feel good,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s literally day to day with him. If he feels good, he could play. If he doesn’t feel good, he doesn’t play. I trust him to be able to make a decision and say ‘I can’t go.’’’

McCaffery said it’s still possible Pemsl could have surgery to remove the hardware, which would cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Milestone: Tyler Cook became the 47th player in Iowa history to reach 1,000 points for his career. His 17 points in the game leaves him with 1,003.

Another three: Walk-on Austin Ash played in just the second game of his career and drained the second 3-point field goal of his career with 27 seconds remaining.