DEPAUL AT IOWA
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa opened its season Friday with an 87-60 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and 12 rebounds with Joe Wieskamp adding 16 points.
• This contest is part of the Gavitt Games, a series of games matching teams from the Big Ten against teams from the Big East. It is the first meeting between Iowa and DePaul since they played one another in 1995 in the opening round of the NIT at what was then known as The Mark of the Quad-Cities. DePaul has never played in Iowa City.
• DePaul, 19-17 a year ago and playing its fifth season under coach Dave Leitao, already has played three games, defeating Alcorn State 72-54, Chicago on 84-55 and Fairleigh-Dickinson 70-59. Transfer Charlie Moore, who has played previously at California and Kansas, has not only averaged 19.3 points and 5.0 assists per game but he is shooting 60.6 percent from the field, 57.1 from 3-point range and 90.9 from the foul line.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (1-0)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;16.0
Jack Nunge;6-11;so.;2.0
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;20.0
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;4.0
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;7.0
DePaul (3-0)
Jaylen Butz;6-9;jr.;12.0
Romeo Weems;6-7;fr.;9.3
Paul Reed;6-9;jr.;11.3
Jalen Coleman-Lands;6-4;sr.;2.7
Charlie Moore;5-11;jr.;19.3