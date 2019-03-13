IOWA VS. ILLINOIS
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: United Center, Chicago
TV: Big Ten Network
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa finished the regular season with a four-game losing streak, including a 93-91 overtime loss to Nebraska on Sunday. The Hawkeyes led by 16 points in the second half and by 9 points in the final minute of regulation. Luka Garza led the way with 25 points with Jordan Bohannon adding 20.
• Illinois scored on nearly every possession in overtime to claim a 74-69 victory over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday night. Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 26 points, Trent Frazier added 21 and Andres Feliz contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
• This is the third time in four years that the Hawkeyes and Illini have met in the tournament. Illinois won 68-66 in 2016 in Indianapolis with Iowa winning 96-87 last season in New York City. Tonight’s winner will face No. 3 seed Michigan on Friday night.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (21-10, 10-10)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.0
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;12.6
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;10.9
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.1
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.5
Illinois (12-20, 7-13)
Aaron Jordan;6-5;sr.;8.1
Da'Monte Williams;6-3;so.;3.5
Giorgi Bezhanishvili;6-9;fr.;12.1
Trent Frazier;6-1;so.;13.6
Ayo Dosunmu;6-5;fr.;14.1