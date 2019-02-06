IOWA AT INDIANA
WHEN: 8:05 p.m.
WHERE: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa has been idle for six days since its 74-59 upset of Michigan last Friday. The Hawkeyes, who are 20th in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, got 19 points from Luka Garza, 16 from Joe Wieskamp and 15 from Ryan Kriener in the victory, their first in three years against a top-5 opponent.
• Indiana also is coming off a victory over a highly ranked team. It snapped a seven-game losing streak Saturday with a 79-75 overtime win at Michigan State. Freshman Romeo Langford scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures. Justin Smith contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.
• Indiana has won the past three meetings between the two teams and eight of the last 10. The Hoosiers won 84-82 in Iowa City last season and 77-64 in Bloomington, making 22 3-point field goals in the two games. Sophomore Devonte Green, who just returned from a suspension in the Hoosiers’ most recent game, averaged 15.5 points against Iowa last season.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (17-5, 6-5)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;16.2
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;15.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;9.8
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;10.3
Indiana (13-9, 4-7)
Romeo Langford;6-6;fr.;17.4
Justin Smith;6-7;so.;8.8
Juwan Morgan;6-8;sr.;15.9
Aljami Durham;6-4;so.;8.3
Rob Phinisee;6-1;fr.;6.4