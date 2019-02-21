INDIANA AT IOWA
WHEN: 8:15 p.m.
WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• No. 21-ranked Iowa is coming off its worst offensive game of the season. The Hawkeyes scored a season-low 65 points and matched a season low with a 32.8 field goal percentage in a 66-65 loss to No. 24 Maryland on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes rallied to take the lead three times after trailing by 11 with six minutes to go.
• Indiana started 3-0 in the Big Ten but has lost 11 of its last 12 games with the only victory in that stretch being a road win at No. 10-ranked Michigan State. The Hoosiers, currently 12th in the league standings, suffered a heart-breaking 48-46 defeat to arch-rival Purdue on Tuesday, losing on a tip-in with three seconds to go.
• Iowa defeated Indiana 77-72 on Feb. 7 in Bloomington. Jordan Bohannon scored 25 points and Tyler Cook added 21, with Bohannon scoring 11 points in the final 90 seconds. Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers with 22 points.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (20-6, 9-6)
Tyler Cook;6-9;jr.;15.9
Luka Garza;6-11;so.;13.1
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;fr.;11.4
Isaiah Moss;6-5;jr.;10.0
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;jr.;11.5
Indiana (13-13, 4-11)
Juwan Morgan;6-8;sr.;15.1
Romeo Langford;6-6;fr.;17.1
De’Ron Davis;6-10;jr.;4.9
Aljami Durham;6-4;so.;8.1
Rob Phinisee;6-1;fr.;6.3